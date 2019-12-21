‘Mob Wives’ Star Drita D’Avanzo and Husband Lee Arrested in Drugs and Weapons Bust

Mob Wives star Drita D’Avanzo and husband Lee D’Avanzo were arrested at their New York City home on Thursday. The two face several gun and drug charges after New York Police Department officers served a search warrant, discovering several weapons, marijuana and other drugs. The couple was also charged with one count of acting in a manner injurious to a child.

The couple was arrested at their Staten Island home on Thursday, at around 6 p.m., a police spokesman told Fox News. They were allegedly found in possession of “two loaded firearms, 120 hydrocodone pills, 22 xanax pills, two partial xanax pills, a large quantity of marijuana and a scale,” police said.

D’Avanzo, 43, and Lee, 50, were charged with “criminal possession of a controlled substance, possession of a weapon, possession of marijuana, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, and one count of criminal use of drug paraphernalia,” reports Fox News.

The weapons police uncovered included a Smith & Wesson 9mm, a Smith & Wesson .38 caliber gun and two other loaded firearms sources told TMZ.

Police received a search warrant for the couple’s home after police got several tips about concerning activity near their home, law enforcement sources told SILive.com, which first reported the couple’s arrest.

They were scheduled to be arraigned on Friday afternoon in Staten Island Criminal Court. According to TMZ, their bail was set at $15,000 and their next court appearance is scheduled for next month.

The couple has two daughters, Aleeya and Gizelle. They married in 2000.

D’Avanzo became a TV star when Mob Wives premiered on VH1 in 2011. The series ran until 2016. D’Avanzo also appeared on Big Ang, the short-lived 2012 spin-off starring Angela “Big Ang” Raiola. She was one of the VH1 cast members to take part in the short-lived Scared Famous, a series where VH1 reality stars competed in challenges in a Savannah, Georgia haunted house.

This was not D’Avanzo’s first run-in with the law. In 2016, she was charged with misdemeanor assault after she allegedly punched another woman in Staten Island after an argument. Prosecutors later dropped the case.

Lee was arrested in 2008 as part of “Operation Turkeyshoot.” He was sentenced to 36 months to five years in state prison for his alleged role in an attempt to break into a bank vault.

In 2003, Lee received a 63-month prison sentence after being convicted on racketeering, marijuana distribution, loansharking and money laundering, reports SILive.com. Prosecutors said he was a member of the “New Springville Boys,” a racketeering group linked to the Bonanno crime family.

Photo credit: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images