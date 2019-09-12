Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Breaks Silence Following Prison Release

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is “elated” to be out of prison following his eight-month stint in a federal facility in Otisville, New York. The Jersey Shore star’s wife, Lauren, was waiting for him Thursday morning as he took his first steps from behind bars in eight months.

“We are elated to finally close this chapter of our life,” Sorrentino said in a statement to E! News. “Thank you to our family, friends and fans for the continuous love and support during this time, it brought us so much peace and comfort. We look forward to continuing our life as husband and wife and working on baby situations! We truly believe that the comeback is ALWAYS greater than the setback and we can’t wait to show the world ours.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison last year on one count of tax evasion. He is now expected to complete two years of supervised release and 500 hours of community service. After pleading guilty and before his October 2018 sentencing, Sorrentino paid off his $100,000 fine and $123,000 restitution fee.

Prosecutors said Sorrentino and his brother Marc, who was sentenced two years, of hiding millions of dollars that Sorrentino earned on Jersey Shore between 2010 and 2012. Sorrentino self-surrendered to authorities and officially began his sentence on Jan. 15, 2019.

Sorrentino has spent the morning retweeting happy messages from well wishers since his release. “Turn up we free !!!” he tweeted earlier in the day.

Lauren also took to social media to share her feelings on the big day. She posted an iconic shot from Goodfellas of Lorraine Bracco’s character Karen Hill leaning on her car on her husband Henry Hill’s, played by Ray Liotta, own prison release day. “Mood,” she cheekily captioned the shot.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation co-star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi was also quick to react, immediately responding to the news with a celebratory GIF of her own to showcase her happiness for her friend’s freedom.

After being sentenced to hard time in prison, Sorrentino tried to look at the bright side of things on Jersey Shore Family Vacation. “Things in life are going to happen the way that they’re supposed to, and the fact that my fiancée, Lauren, understands this, just re-enforces the fact that she’s my soulmate,” he explained, despite his disappointment. “I couldn’t have dreamed to have such a rock in my life than Lauren. It’s unbelievable. She is my best friend, my true love, my college sweetheart. She makes me a better person and at the end of the day, when it’s all said and done, I got the girl.”

Photo credit: Dave Kotinsky / Stringer / Getty