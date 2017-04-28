Mike ‘The Situation’ Reveals Hilarious Jeopardy Answer In Screen Grab Photo

This is one for the books. Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino was one of the answers on Jeopardy and took to social media to share the question with his fans and followers.

The Jersey Shore reality star took to Instagram Tuesday to share the screen grab of the question. It read, "It's the nickname of 'Jersey Shore' cast member Mike Sorrentino, who has it under control." Then Mike proceeded to answer the question in his usual comedic way.

Mike captioned the hilarious pic, "We have a Situation 🤷🏻‍♂️🇮🇹🤔," using the emojis to showcase that he knows the answer and he is the answer.

Check out the snapshot below:

Mike will be making his way back to the reality TV world in the forthcoming series Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars Family Edition.

He will be joining the show with Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham, Kendra Wilkinson and Chad Ochocinco.

