Meghan McCain, ‘The View’ Co-Host, Reveals Who She’s Voting for in 2020

The View co-host, Meghan McCain recently opened up about the 2020 presidential election on Andy Cohen‘s Bravo series, Watch What Happens Live and admitted who she would be voting for on the contentious ballot next year. On Tuesday night, McCain revealed her pick upon a viewer’s call-in question and was quite candid about the hopeful on her mind.

“I get asked about this all the time and I will say — and I’m just going to leave this like this — Joe Biden and I, everyone knows, are very close,” McCain said. “And I love him dearly and I think he is a truly decent, wonderful human being that could be very healing for the country.”

She added that she hopes he “stays true to the politician he as always been,” adding how Biden has always been close to the McCain family and even gave a eulogy at her father, Sen. John McCain’s funeral. Biden also comforted McCain on-air when it was first discovered her father was dying of brain cancer.

The conservative voice of The View has notably been vocal for her dislike of the former reality star turned president, Donald Trump with some very heated discussions on her daytime talk show. During the 2016 election, McCain revealed she would never vote for Trump and shared with followers she was lending her support to Evan McMullin, who ran as an independent.

While McCain is a registered Republican, she won’t be able to vote for Biden in the primaries and might have to wait until they’re over — that is if Biden becomes the democratic nominee.

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, McCain also explained her recent walk-off The View, with host Cohen sharing a clip of the moment and adding how she “seemed extra over it.”

“The walking off footage, we are told by producers to leave the table if it’s too heated,” McCain explained. “And I get touched up backstage with my makeup, so that’s what I was doing. And I’ve done that many times over the years.”

Photo credit: NBCU / Charles Sykes / Bravo