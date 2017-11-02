‘The View’ Co-Host Meghan McCain Opens up About Her Bittersweet Proposal

After trying (and failing) to keep news of her pending nuptials under wraps, The View co-host Meghan McCain is opening up about her romantic engagement and mystery fiancé.

The bride-to-be confirmed news of her engagement to Ben Deomenech on Thursday’s talk show. Domenech is the publisher of the online magazine, The Federalist, and a CBS contributor for Face the Nation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Apparently, while news of their wedding-to-be broke Wednesday, the two have been engaged for a while.

“You may have read something about me on the internet last night. I’m engaged!” McCain said. “We’ve been together for years. We’ve been engaged for awhile and it’s a secret. I was hoping to get married and people wouldn’t find out, but people talk sometimes.”

“I love him very much, I’m very happy,” she continued.

Up Next: ‘The View’ Co-Host Meghan McCain Reportedly Engaged

McCain, whose father is Sen. John McCain, also told the bittersweet story of her engagement and its relation to her father’s fight with a stage 4 glioblastoma.

“Everybody keeps asking me, ‘How’d you get engaged?’ We were at Mayo Clinic, and my father had his scan, and we got engaged because we decided to sort of celebrate life and celebrate being alive,” she said. “It’s not the most romantic story, but he is my partner.”

The 33-year-old said she was reticent to show off her engagement ring now that the news is out.

“I do have a ring. I’ve been single for so long and I never thought I’d get married,” McCain said. “I want all the single girls to know I don’t consider this an achievement. It’s just part of my life right now.”

She then passed on some advice for all the single ladies out there.

“Wait for people who love strong women,” she said. “The men who love strong, independent women, they’re out there. Don’t settle for less.”

McCain has been with Domenech for many years, but the two have been notoriously secretive about their relationship. But Wednesday night, the groom-to-be revealed his identity on Twitter.

The publisher retweeted a story about the engagement, writing, “Love you bae. [Meghan McCain].”