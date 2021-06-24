✖

Meghan McCain is calling on the FBI to "extradite" Britney Spears from her home following the pop star's testimony Wednesday in her conservatorship court battle. McCain said hearing Spears' testimony made her "physically ill" on Thursday's episode of The View, likening her circumstances to those of a human trafficking victim.

"I was absolutely sick to my stomach listening to the audio. I felt physically ill. I had to, like, take a pause in bed after I listened to it," McCain said of Spears' testimony, during which she alleged she was forced to take lithium after raising concerns about her Las Vegas residency and was not permitted to remove an IUD in order to have more children. "This is a woman who is pleading for her freedom, pleading for her life. By any card-carrying definition, this is a definition of human trafficking."

.@MeghanMcCain: “The #FreeBritney movement are the people who started this, and I hope to God they get her out of this environment.” “If she were any other person not named Britney Spears, this is a human trafficking issue, and should be treated as such.” pic.twitter.com/irbGPvlMHZ — The View (@TheView) June 24, 2021

McCain continued that because Spears is being "forced to work against her will" and take medication as "extreme" as lithium, she is "ostensibly being kept as a slave" by her family and conservators. "If these are people who will do this to this woman for 13 years, what can they do right now retaliating?" she asked, calling for the FBI to protect Spears in the aftermath of her testimony.

"I actually believe this has reached the level that the FBI needs to be involved and extradite her from her home away from these people this very moment because these are people that could continue the abuse in real-time. I think it's that extreme," McCain said. The ABC talk show host added she doesn't believe the "Toxic" hitmaker is safe: "These are people who could do God knows what to her, and honestly, thank God this woman hasn’t killed herself," she said.

McCain also addressed Spears' Instagram page, which has become a topic of speculation amid the #FreeBritney movement. "She never seemed like someone who was, in my opinion, telling the truth or in control of herself. I am sadly not surprised by this, but it’s much more extreme than I ever could have possibly imagined," she said.

McCain also credited the #FreeBritney movement with bringing attention to Spears' situation, which has historically been mocked. "I think it is at that level, and if she were any other person not named Britney Spears, this is a human trafficking issue, and it should be treated as such," she said.