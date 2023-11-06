Meghan McCain Reveals the Only 'The View' Members She Misses

Meghan McCain has opened up about leaving The View, and she revealed who are the only members of the show she misses. In a recent interview with The Messenger, McCain revealed that she hasn't watched the show since she left. "Partly it's just because of my lifestyle," she shared. "I don't have time to watch this kind of content."

"I do listen to a lot of podcasts," she said, then added, "And you know, it's kind of like looking at an ex-boyfriend's Instagram, it's just not great for you. So no, I don't watch." When it comes to who she misses seeing, McCain made it clear that she doesn't long for the company of any of her former co-panelists. "I still miss the wardrobe people," she said. "I just love getting dressed up. So I miss the wardrobe people the most and they're very kind. They have been the wardrobe people the entire history of the show."

(Photo: Jeff Neria/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

McCain was on The View from 2017 until 2021. When announcing her exit, McCain explained that it was not due to politics, but rather a desire to spend more time with her family, including her newborn baby. "This was not an easy decision," she said. "It took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer, and talking to my family and my close friends, and, you know, look — COVID has changed the world for all of us and it changed the way, at least for me, the way I am looking at life, the way I'm living my life, the way I want my life to look like."

Following her exit, McCain shared some behind-the-scenes stories about her time at The View, once recalling a "humiliating" on-air moment that happened between herself and Whoopi Goldberg. While speaking to Variety, McCain explained that she and the show's moderator were "not close, but warm and friendly." That changed, however after an infamous moment between the two women that left McCain feeling hurt.

"I have a lot of love and affection for her. She was surprised when I left. She yields an unfathomable amount of power in television, in culture. And it felt at a certain point, she didn't want me at the table anymore," McCain said candidly. She then went on to share when it was that she knew things had changed. "It started with the 'Girl, please stop talking!' incident," she recalled. "I remember when it happened almost crying on the show."

Reflecting on the incident, McCain said, "I never wanted to upset her. But I also wanted to be truthful about how I felt about politics and my perspective, and sometimes those two things couldn't co-exist. At a certain point, I made the decision it was more important to be honest than to be liked."