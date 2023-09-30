Britney Spears' Knife Dance Gets Explanation After Police Welfare Check

Britney Spears is once again telling her friends and fans to calm down after the police were called to her home.

Britney Spears' fans and onlookers may be letting their nerves get the better of them regarding the singer's health. According to ET, this follows the concerns and a call to police for a welfare check due to a post showing Spears dancing with knives.

But as a source tells Entertainment Tonight, there really isn't any cause for concern. "She was just trolling people and doing 'performance art' in her knife dance video," they said.

Spears shared a similar explanation when posting a follow-up to the controversial video. "I know I spooked everyone with the last post, but these are fake knives that my team rented from Hand Prop shop in LA. These are not real knives. No one needs to worry or call the police," Spears wrote. "I'm trying to imitate one of my favorite performers Shakira ... a performance I was inspired by !!! Cheers to us bad girls who aren't afraid to push boundaries and take risks."

It is the latest clip Spears has shared to explain the incident, especially after having to deal with the police. "Somebody close to Britney had seen the video posted on social media, where she's dancing and twirling with knives in her hands and they were really concerned for her mental well-being," Captain Dean Worthy of the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday. "We would normally not respond to fans calling in about a celebrity unless we actually believed that there is a credible threat. However, we vetted this individual through LAPD ... and we determined this is someone who knows Britney on a personal basis."

The police were not allowed into the property by Spears' security team at her home, though they made clear the singer was fine. They also spoke with her attorney via the intercom. "There's no criminal activity so we're not going to force ourselves inside the home if there is no crime," the police noted. "Being a danger to oneself isn't a crime. I think we did our due diligence by going and responding and speaking to two people who are close with her who sufficiently told us she's fine."

Spears' latest post from Saturday revealed she was getting close with her manager, Cade Hudson while explaining how she was trying to keep safe amid her divorce. "I say this because I'm going through a divorce and having to reflect my past in a book was ... let's just say not easy !!!" Spears wrote. "I'm just saying !!! But I take one day at a time learning to breathe !!! Self love is so unbelievably important !!! I woke up and just cried because I felt grateful to be in such a beautiful place !!!"

One of the photos showed Hudson seemingly leaning in for a kiss on her cheek, with Page Six calling him a "longtime friend" who became her manager in 2022. So everybody is OK, according to their own thoughts, but things certainly come off a little odd.