Meghan King Edmonds Tries Oxygen Therapy With Son Following Brain Damage Diagnosis

Meghan King Edmonds is standing by her son after revealing his brain damage diagnosis. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star shared new footage of herself trying oxygen therapy with the 13-month-old weeks after opening up about his struggles.

Edmonds took to Instagram Stories Wednesday to share the experience in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber.

“Hart and I are taking our first dive in a hyperbaric oxygen chamber,” the reality star captioned the post. “The goal is with repeated and regular ‘dives’ his brain cells get so much oxygen/life that they ‘awaken,’ loosen his tight leg muscles and allow the neuropathways to fire away!”

The former reality star also showed the inside of the “tent” she had to keep the baby entertained in for an hour, adding, “SOS!”

She then added, as Us Weekly first reported: “Not much space! But we did it! First dive complete, 50 minutes in this tight space with a 13-month-old. Day one takeaway: Less hard toys when your baby loves to throw balls at your face from a distance of 3 inches.”

The former Bravo personality has been keeping fans up to date since revealing the diagnosis to fans. Last week, the Edmonds shared a video of her son’s chiropractor visit and physical therapy session.

“Hart loves this swing at PT!” Edmonds wrote on Friday, July 12. “It helps him build his abs and stabilize his core to ultimately give him better balance and strength.”

Edmonds welcomed Hart and twin brother, Hayes, in June 2018 with husband jim Edmonds. They also share daughter, Aspen, 2.

The reality star wrote in a blog post titled, “My Hart,” that her baby has “irreversible brain damage.”

“From the minute he was born I knew something was different with Hart,” King Edmonds wrote. “The nurses struggled to straighten his legs to measure his length. He suckled hard, shallow, and often until I bled and he spit up black.”

“Hart has minor Periventricular Leukomalacia on both sides of his brain (namely the white matter), but more so on his right,” she added. “[The doctor] said that this explains all of my concerns: the rigidity in his muscles, the (somewhat) delayed physical milestones, the lack of fluidity with arm and leg movements, the stiffness in joints, the weakness in his lower back, the somewhat favored use of his right side.”

The reveal came just a week after the couple caught headlines when Jim was caught texting another woman.