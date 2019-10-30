Meghan King Edmonds Breaks Her Silence on Husband Jim Edmond’s Cheating Scandal

Meghan King Edmonds has broken her silence amid allegations that the Real Housewives of Orange County star’s husband, Jim Edmonds, was having an affair with the family’s nanny prior to filing for divorce. Having kept quiet during the scandal except for a selfie captioned, “so raw” and a few strategic emojis in response to comments about her husband, the Bravo alum took to her blog Tuesday to tell her side of the story.

“Four months ago I found out my husband had a many months-long sexting affair with a woman before, during, and after my difficult pregnancy with our twins,” she began. “Seven days later our son Hart was diagnosed with a life-long brain injury called PVL … that will affect every aspect of his life for the rest of his life. During this difficult time my closest family and friends rallied behind me when I told them I wanted to do everything in my power to address Hart’s diagnosis while also trying to save my marriage.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Consequently, my family and friends reached out to Jim on their own accord and let him know they supported our marriage, they love him, and they hope he puts forth the effort to fix it,” she continued. “Alternatively, his family and closest friends did not reach out to me—the one who was betrayed, the one who had to read on the internet that her husband paid his virtual mistress hush money in an attempt to bury the truth. Instead, every last one of them isolated me and some went so far as to blame me for his sexting (“If you didn’t write that blog then…!” “If you didn’t have such a following then…!” “If you were never on that show then…!”). Moreover I didn’t even get a single message or phone call of support or concern regarding our brain-injured child.”

Meghan revealed she was “in shock” for being “blamed” for the “hardest time” in her life.

“It was heartbreaking to realize that I did not have the love or support of Jim’s family – instead they were actively ignoring me or trying to further sabotage our marriage,” she admitted. “Family dynamics are complicated – ours more so than most – but I still expected more from them. That hurt.”

Moving onto the latest allegations, which Jim and the nanny have both denied, Meghan wrote, “And the hurt continues.”

“Anyone who has lived through infidelity knows how difficult it is to overcome and regain a strong marriage,” she noted. “It requires both people to be all in. It requires the betrayer to put in the time and effort to repair the trust that was broken. To be fully open and transparent. Sadly, that’s not what happened here.”

The reality personality said she wouldn’t be going into “all the gritty details” out of “respect” for her children and family, but did note that after their sexting scandal, Jim “was drinking and partying with much younger women, including several of our babysitters, and I found this galivanting inappropriate, immature, and downright odd.”

“While I initially wrote it off because during several of these outings, his 22-year-old daughter was present, given his previous indiscretions, I was uncomfortable,” she added. “Even more so when he started lying about where he was going or who he was going with—and deleting entire text conversations on his phone with several of these young women. (For the record, after the sexting affair he had agreed with our therapist that he would be totally transparent and never delete messages or conversations and he would also keep his location available on his phone.)”

Addressing photos of Jim and the family’s nanny spending time together alone at a hockey game, Meghan accused her estranged husband of having “repeatedly lied” about the outing.

“I asked him to include me on all future texts with this sitter but he said, ‘No.’ Another major red flag,” King wrote, then clarifying, “To be clear, I don’t know if Jim slept with our babysitter or whether they were just being exceedingly inappropriate by hanging out socially without either of them telling me (and Jim expressly lying to me about it). I’ve gone back and forth with my thoughts for a couple days but as I write this, I don’t think he did. But I still don’t understand why he’d lie. And why would she lie?”

Last week, Meghan recalled, she learned from a reporter calling for comment that Jim had filed for divorce — the first she had heard of it.

“Two points for me: I’ve now found out that my husband cheated on me (re: the sexting scandal) AND that he was divorcing me via the tabloids. (Turn knife in heart a little more.)” she wrote. “I called my speed-dial lawyers: my dad, my best friend, and my cousin. ‘Check casenet! I read that Jimmy is divorcing me!’ They couldn’t find anything.”

She asked, “How did this tabloid have so much personal information? How did it know Jim had filed for divorce? Information that – to my knowledge – only Jim and his lawyer were privy to. Once again, the tabloids knew more about my marriage than I did.”

Meghan then explained her reason for having “largely kept mum” on the topic, aside from the selfie and thumbs up emoji in response to a comment identifying the nanny in question, writing, “But I NEVER made one public statement, allegation, accusation, or otherwise. Let’s get that REAL STRAIGHT.”

“I’m disgusted by what has surfaced in the media. I love my husband and I’m devastated that our marriage is being broken up in the ugliest and messiest way,” the RHOC alum added. “I am sad that members of Jim’s family are reveling in our demise. And I am saddest for the children. My step kids, Landon and Sutton, have lost a stepmother whom they love and will have to endure another divorce and broken home in their short lifetime. And my three babies who will likely never remember their parents being married.”

“I haven’t said anything to the media because I believe some things need to be kept private (the irony of being an influencer and saying this is not lost on me). But I feel as if my hand has been forced,” she continued.

Calling herself “broken” for her family and “buried in despair,” Meghan reassured her followers that she is “enduring.”

“I will set an example for my children and I will teach them to love and respect people while also knowing how to condone unethical or wrong behavior,” she closed. “I will facilitate healthy, consistent, and ongoing relationships with their father and with his family despite the hurt I feel from them because my children should not reap the karma of my personal situations.”

Photo credit: Getty Images/Bravo