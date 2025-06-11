Meet All 5 Couples From ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 17

Married at First Sight Season 17 is coming to Netflix. The Lifetime dating experiment has couples wed at first sight walking down the aisle, testing their compatibility for eight weeks before they decide whether to stay married or divorce by the end of the season.

Season 17 was filmed with 10 singles looking for their life partner in Denver, Colorado. The relationship experts for the season were Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Cal Roberson, and Dr. Pia Holec.

Fans of the show have complained of mismatched pairings. Orion – an electrical technician – stood strong on his cultural values, which clashed with his wife, Lauren. She identifies as queer but preferred to be in a monogamous marriage with a man, despite her sexual orientation.

Austin and Becca were paired due experts believing Becca could learn from Austin’s emotional intelligence. Austin enjoyed time with his family who desired marriage while Becca refused to be defined by social norms.

Cameron and Claire had similar educational backgrounds. Cameron loved adventure, while Clare yearned for longtime commitment.

Brennan and Emily were both social, ambitious, and adventurous in nature. Emily lacked a true relationship history, while Brennan had trouble letting his guard down.

Michael’s parents have been married for a long time, setting an example of marriage, while Chloe lived an unconventional life. Season 17 featured the first couple’s swap in the show’s history.

Viewers complained about lack of authenticity among the singles, toxic behavior from the cast members, and lack of true commitment. Some even called it the worst season yet. Cast members were accused of acting for the cameras, while the experts were criticized for the experts’ lack of involvement throughout the process, showing up in times of extreme distress and on Decision Day.

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime, with an after show hosted by actress Keshia Knight Pulliam. The show is also available to stream on Hulu.