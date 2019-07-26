Matt Roloff Teases Farm’s ‘Most Significant Project’ in Years

Matt Roloff is making some major changes to the Little People, Big World family farm, but he won’t spill the details just yet. The TLC star had followers scratching their heads after he shared a photo of himself in welding gear, standing in front of some king of metal structure with a cryptic caption.

“Progress on the most significant project Matt Roloff farm has seen in many years,” he captioned the snap. “Hang in there, it will all make sense very soon.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

While some commenters guessed the structure would become Santa’s sleigh for the holidays or an airplane for year-round fun, Roloff hasn’t budged on giving a bigger hint.

This will be the reality personality’s first major project on the farm since buying out ex-wife Amy Roloff’s share of the land, much of which was chronicled on the most recent season of Little People, Big World. Following the season finale, in which Amy agreed to sell her half of the farm to her ex, Roloff took to Instagram to explain their arrangement a little more clearly.

“She will remain in her house (and on the farm) and 1/2 owner of our original farm until she decides to leave… At that time we will jointly work to sell the side she lives on together,” he explained. “This may happen in the future but it’s not happening yet! The only change (for now) is that I will take title to the [double-wide trailer] and can decide to remodel it to be more accessible with a lower kitchen or walk-in shower like my home in Arizona.”

He added that the longterm future of the farm is still unknown, hinting, “Maybe one of the kids will eventually buy it?? Who knows?”

Roloff added in a comment that some of the deal was unclear to viewers as parts were “too laborious” to be shown on television.

“There are many many more things to clarify that will surprise many of you (details that are too laborious) to make good TV so sometimes content is condensed into the hour show,” he wrote at the time. “Sometimes what they capture at one point becomes old news by the time the show airs. I say my favorite color is Red… then 6 months later it changed to blue.”

He continued, “How does a TV show deal with that type of dynamic? That’s a silly example but hopefully makes the point to most of you. I know some will never understand the production process. Either way… at some point I hope to find the right forum to go online and answer many more misconceptions and clarify things from my personal perspective.. I hope to do that soon.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Matt Roloff