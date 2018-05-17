Matt Roloff Insists He’s ‘Still Together’ With Girlfriend Caryn

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, are still going strong, Roloff said on his Instagram page this week.

After the 56-year-old posted a photo of himself vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, a fan asked him if he broke up with Chandler.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We did not break up,” Roloff replied, reports Radar, with many fans happy to learn they were still together.

“I’m glad you two did not break up. It’s all over the internet,” one wrote, while another added, “Yea! I’m so happy Caryn & Matt are still together! Thank you.”

“You guys look very happy together. And it’s good you already knew each other before! She’s a keeper, Matt,” another fan wrote.

Speculation that the two might have called off their relationship began earlier this week, when Radar reported Chandler was no longer working for Roloff Farms. Roloff also stopped following Chandler on Instagram, but his daughter-in-law Tori Roloff and future daughter-in-law Isabel Rock still followed her.

Chandler has worked for the family’s farm in Oregon for a decade. After his divorce from Amy Roloff in 2017, Roloff began dating the 50-year-old Chandler.

“Caryn is instrumental in running pumpkin season, she’s run it for 10 years,” Roloff admitted in a recent Little People, Big World episode. “She tries to get Amy as involved as she can. There was awkwardness a little bit, but we’re all kind of finding our way. I enjoy her immensely. Whether we’re working or whether we’re relaxing, we have a great time together.”

In another episode, Chandler said she would be open to leaving the farm as an employee if Roloff asked her to.

“I don’t want to invade anyone’s space, and the moment Amy doesn’t want me coming around anymore, I won’t,” she said.

Earlier this month, there were rumors Roloff himself would move off the family farm. Last year, he bought a $500,000 three-bedroom, two-bathroom house and is finally ready to move there. Since their divorce, Roloff has remained in a smaller house on the farm, just 500 feet away from the family house where Amy lives. In April, Roloff shared a photo of himself apparently standing outside the new house.

“After many crazy ups and down I’ve finally gotten this little gem all painted and fixed up,” Roloff captioned the photo. “I can’t wait to show you a video of the inside final touches.”

As for Roloff, she is now dating Chris Marek.

New episodes of Little People, Big World air on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Instagram