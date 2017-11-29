Everything You Need to Know About Matt Roloff’s Girlfriend

When Little People, Big World couple Matt and Amy Roloff announced they were getting a divorce in 2015, TLC fans were devastated.

Watching the two raise their four kids — Jeremy, Zach, Molly and Jacob — and work on the family farm, many thought the two were soulmates.

Today, everyone in the family has moved on. Jeremy and his wife Audrey Roloff just welcomed their first child, Ember, in September, Zach and his wife Tori Roloff are celebrating son Jackson’s 6-month anniversary, and son Jacob is reuniting with his family after years of estrangement.

Matt’s relationship status has changed as well, as he continues to date girlfriend Caryn Chandler.

But who is the main lady in Matt’s life? Keep scrolling to learn more.

Broke away for the farm for a day at the Oregon coast. amazing beauty! Love love to you all. A post shared by Matt Roloff (@mattroloff) on Mar 26, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

They met on the job

Chandler and Matt knew each other quite well before they started dating.

Before the two hooked up, Chandler worked as the farm manager at the Roloff Family Farm, where the family has lived and worked since the beginning of their TLC show.

Chandler worked at the farm since at least 2011, while Amy and Matt separated in 2014.

Because she’s been working with the family for so long, she actually appears in several episodes of the TLC show.

Lucy says Hi to you all! A post shared by Matt Roloff (@mattroloff) on Oct 15, 2015 at 8:56pm PDT

Their relationship was hard for Amy initially

When Chandler and Matt started dating, Amy initially had a hard time accepting the relationship.

When Chandler showed up to Zach and Tori’s gender reveal party during an episode of Little People, Big World, Amy confessed she was having a hard time being around her former employee.

“Seeing Caryn here threw me for a loop more than I would have liked. I think coming here to this particular event is an intimate family thing… It just throws a whole different dynamic to my life here on the farm,” she said.

Since then, Amy has moved on herself, growing serious with boyfriend Chis Marek. So while some lingering animosity might exist, it’s likely she feels a bit better about her ex finding someone else.

Zach hasn’t had an easy time adjusting to the relationship

Son Zach hasn’t exactly been thrilled with his father’s relationship in the past.

“Caryn’s part of the Roloff Farm operation,” he explained on an episode of Little People, Big World. “As far as their relationship goes, I don’t have anything to say about it. My parents are divorced, so yeah.”

Since then, Zach appears to have formed a closer bond with his father, hanging out around the farm together often with his son Jackson and wife Tori.

Celebrating the pre release of my Little Lucy Big Race book. Announcing soon how to get your copy. Limited availability on the internet. so stay tuned. Love love to all. This book dedicated to Jackson. A story about Faith, Hope and perseverance! A post shared by Matt Roloff (@mattroloff) on Sep 10, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

They have a lot in common

Part of what brought Matt and Chandler together was their similarities, Matt has revealed.

“We enjoy the same sort of social settings, and company and friendship,” he said in an episode of Little People, Big World. “Amy and I didn’t have that. It’s different. This is a really neat person that’s full of life and I think she’s cute.”

The two spent Thanksgiving together this year, but did not have a joint celebration with Amy and the rest of the family.

Regardless, the two appear to be going strong.

I want to stop and take some time out to wish you all a Happy Holiday season . No matter where you are, I hope you appreciate the little things and special time with your loved ones. Caryn gave me the okay to post this photo we have from dinner last night here in Arizona.. I’ve had a great few days here full of sunshine and R&R but I sure can’t wait to see those grand babies of mine tomorrow. Love Love to You All ! A post shared by Matt Roloff (@mattroloff) on Nov 26, 2017 at 12:57pm PST

"I want to stop and take some time out to wish you all a Happy Holiday season," Matt wrote in a holiday message accompanying a photo of him and his girlfriend. "No matter where you are, I hope you appreciate the little things and special time with your loved ones."