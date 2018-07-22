Matt Roloff Spends ‘Wonderful’ Evening With Girlfriend Caryn Chandler and Zach’s Family

Little People, Big World patriarch, Matt Roloff is living it up this season with family and sharing one of the more “wonderful” moments from his weekend with girlfriend, Caryn Chandler and son Zach’s family.

Roloff took to Instagram on July 14 to share a snapshot of his evening out with Chandler and Zach, Tori, their 1-year-old son, Jackson and new pup, Murphy.

“A wonderful Summer evening out to dinner with this fun group,” he wrote alongside an image of all six of them smiling for the camera.

Fans of the TLC star took to the comments section to share their admiration for the time the family takes to spend together.

“I just love your relationship with your grandchildren,” wrote one fan. “They are very blessed to have you. It is so beautiful and refreshing to see you come alive and truly exude so much happiness since you have been with Caryn. She is so beautiful inside and out.”

The fan went on to say Roloff and Chandler were “beautiful and special couple.” Others chimed in with similar sentiments, writing, “Love this photo and family!”

In addition to the photograph, the doting grandpa shared footage of himself feeding grandson, Jackson. Many of his fans complemented the patriarch with kind comments about the cute moment.

Mac n cheese food train A post shared by Matt Roloff (@mattroloff) on Jul 15, 2018 at 6:44pm PDT

“You are so cute with your grandkids. You can tell how much they mean to you,” one fan wrote.

“Always a happy boy especially spending time with grandpa Roloff…,” wrote another.

The sweet family moments shared by Roloff is just among some of the many shared by the TLC family on social media. On Saturday, Tori took to Instagram to share new family photos while spending time at the South Yuba River Park Association in Penn Valley, California.

“What a fantastic way to spend our day with family!” Tori wrote alongside an image of the “party of three. “Jackson LOVED the water. Murph was unsure but was happy to be cool!!”

The Little People, Big World family spent the afternoon at the South Yuba River, a gorgeous oasis tucked away in scenic and historic Nevada County. Roloff went on to share several images from their time together via Instagram Stories, where their new family member, Bernese Mountain dog, Murphy, was reveling in the summer weather.

The 27-year-old mom of one also shared several images of her husband, Zach and Jackson while decked out in some gorgeous beachwear, brought in part by Albion Fit.

Fans of the family took to the comments section to share their enthusiasm over the photo of the three, with many inquiring of the two were interested in another baby.

While Roloff did not address the comments about expanding her family with another baby, she did address in a TLC episode of their reality series that though they are interested in growing their clan, now is not the time.

“After Jackson, I definitely want more kids,!” she told the cameras, “But I want like six months to be independent and then I definitely want another one. And I want to get a dog first!”

And they did. Earlier this month, the Roloffs welcomed Murphy, the newest member to their family. They previously had another Bernese Mountain dog named Sully, who died in March 2017.