Martha Stewart Will Reportedly Appear on Major Reality Show

It appears Martha Stewart has been mingling with the ladies of The Real Housewives of New York City after all. Months after her team shot down reports that the queen of domestics would make an appearance on the upcoming 16th season, TMZ reports Stewart does make a cameo.

Sources connected to the reboot, which saw a complete cast overhaul for its 14th season, stated that Stewart recently filmed a cameo for season 16, appearing alongside her longtime makeup artist, Daisy Toye. The cameo will definitely make the final cut into the season.

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Toye, a new addition to the cast, has worked closely with Stewart for years. Stewart appearing on the show was only natural.

The news comes as Toye and Hailey Glassman, the latter who is best known as Jon Gosselin’s ex, joined the series. Returning cast members include Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva and Jessel Taank, with newcomer Erika Hammond and returning alum Carole Radziwill is also in the mix again.

Regarding casting, Bravo shared the news on Instagram writing, “We’ll be there in a New York minute🍎 Meet the official cast of #RHONY Season 16! Start spreading the news…cameras begin rolling THIS WEEK‼️” Lichy, Taank and De Silva have all been on the series since its season 14 reboot.

Glassman is a public relations professional with over 10 years of experience. Hammond, 34, is a former WWE Diva who co-created Rumble Boxing, as well as several fitness programs at Equinox. In 2024, she wed billionaire Ankur Jain, the founder and CEO of Bilt, in a lavish ceremony in Egypt.

On March 2, Bravo revealed that Radziwill would be returning to the show, eight years after she last appeared in season 10. “In the marathon of life, loyalty is everything. And because of Bravo fans’ loyalty, Carole Radziwill is returning to #RHONY as a friend-of for Season 16!!! 🍎,” the network wrote in an Instagram post.

Bravo honcho Andy Cohen confirmed last year that he was in talks with potential new cast members. “What’s so interesting is, last week when I was here, the Bravo execs met with 10 potential new Real Housewives of New York,” he said on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live. “This is called the casting process between seasons, and it’s heavily underway. That’s why nothing has been announced. So I don’t know what to say. It’s really odd. It just keeps going on and on. There you go,” he added.