‘Married at First Sight’ Takes Emotional Turn as Wife Confronts Loved One’s Death

The newest episode of Married at First Sight took an emotional turn when one of the stars was forced to confront her past as she went through her things.

On Tuesday’s episode of the Lifetime reality series, newlyweds Jaclyn Schwartzberg and Ryan Buckley returned to Boston after their honeymoon and decided that it was time to move in together in order to have a “fresh start,” the Daily Mail reports. However, going through the things in her apartment proved to be an emotional task for Schwartzberg, who previously admitted that her last boyfriend, who she claimed was the love of her life, had died just eighteen months ago.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I am a little anxious to be moving in with Ryan. The last move I had was with my last boyfriend who meant the world to me, but then he passed away,” she admitted.

Things became even more emotional as she began going through her apartment, finding a box that contained an empty picture frame, which she claimed “was going to be a picture of us skiing that winter. It didn’t happen.”

While Schwartzberg claimed that going through her belongings felt like “opening a wound,” she added that she wanted to have a new beginning with Buckley and give their marriage a “fair shot.”

For his part, Buckley was mostly supportive of his new wife, her past, and the emotions that were forced to the surface, though he did admit that he was a little concerned.

“I’m here to back her up and help her as much as I can, but I mean I’m confused. I don’t really know how to perceive this whole thing going on. These are the skeletons from her past coming at her,” he stated.

Buckley had first learned of Schwartzberg’s late boyfriend in an episode that aired last month while they were vacationing on their honeymoon.

“I have lost a loved one. It was the worst thing in my entire life. Yeah, it was my last boyfriend. It was very, very hard,” Schwartzberg. “The whole year felt like a roller coaster of emotions where I was going over waves that were just crushing on me and now the waves are getting smaller and smaller, but they are still there.”

Buckley was supportive of his new wife, asking if there was anything that he could do to help her, and while he later revealed that the information was “concerning,” he stated that he was ready for his life with Schwartzberg.

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.