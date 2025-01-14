‘Married at First Sight’: Thomas Wants Camille to Be More Vulnerable With Him in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight star Thomas is seeking a deeper connection with wife Camille. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime series, Thomas asks his bride to work on being more “vulnerable” as they try to find more “intimacy” in their marriage.

“I feel like I’ve been being the emotional one for the most part in this whole marriage,” he tells her, “and I’ve kind of exposed myself, so it was good to see that vulnerable side of you.” He continues, “It’s all part of the intimacy, so I think it just adds to our levels of intimacy.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Play video

Camille explains, “It’s just…I express my vulnerability in different ways.” Thomas assures her he understands where she’s coming from due to his own experience working on his emotional expression. “I’ve always kind of bottled stuff in. It’s only been the last few years that I really learned to express myself in a more healthy manner instead of doing that,” he shares. “So it’s tough, it’s not easy. I didn’t get to where I’m at overnight, so it’s a continued process. I’m glad I’ve been able to be a lot more open with you than I have been in the past.”

Camille reveals that she’s a “big compartmentalizer” who takes many of the things that bother her and thinks, “Okay, I’m not even gonna worry about this. I’m not even gonna think about this.” She continues, “I think that that’s something that has been probably like a coping mechanism or whatever over the years.”

Camille acknowledges, “So that’s what I have to get better at not doing probably. Feeling what I’m supposed to feel and not just pushing it to the side,” adding to the camera, “I feel like to be completely vulnerable and open up in all aspects, that’s something that I’ll have to be okay to keep kind of tapping into.” Thomas assures his wife he’s there for her, saying, “If I can help in any way…let me know.”

Prior to the Season 18 premiere of Married at First Sight, Camille told us that communication and vulnerability were the biggest challenges she and Thomas faced during the marriage experiment.

“The biggest challenge in our marriage journey was both of us opening up and working on being completely vulnerable and honest without fear of hurting one another’s feelings,” Camille said at the time. “Sometimes my hopes for the marriage and next steps came off as pushy to Thomas, which was difficult for me because I had already always struggled my whole life with speaking on what I really needed from my partner.”

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.