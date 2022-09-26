'Married at First Sight' Star Injured in MMA Fight

A star on the reality television series Married at First Sight suffered an injury during his first mixed martial arts (MMA) fight last weekend. Mikey Pembroke defeated his opponent at an Alta/Wake Your Warrior event. During the fight, Pembroke suffered several facial injuries, which he shared on his Instagram Story. He said that he suffered a swollen and dislocated jaw during the fight and had to be sent to the hospital where doctors drained his jaw of fluids in an attempt to relieve the swelling, according to MMA News.

For his jaw injury, Pembroke was given ketamine to deal with the pain. He had a successful operation and was released from the hospital last week. "Check out this infection on the side of my face. There's all pus inside there too," Pembroke said on his Instagram Story, per Digital Spy. And when it comes to surgery, Pembroke revealed "They're gonna cut it open and drain it because there's something going on inside. I've had to be fasting for the last 24 hours."

Pembroke appeared on the Australian version of Married at First Sight in 2020 (Season 7) where he was paired with Natasha Spencer before the couple called it off ahead of their final decision. In an interview with 9Entertainemnt shortly after her appearance on the show, Spencer talked about a turning point in her relationship with Pembroke.

"I discussed something which I probably shouldn't have discussed, which was Mikey's sexual performance. It was the first time we had consummated our marriage and we had a couple of not-so-great starts," she told 9Entertainment. "But that was between us, and he'd made the joke, I thought it was OK to make the joke but discussed it a bit too in-depth with Stacey, and Michael overheard, then Michael decided to take it upon himself to discuss it at the dinner table with Mikey."

Spencer continued: "Mikey was obviously so embarrassed. If you're his mate there's better ways to do it. I stuffed up as his wife, but I was trying to let Michael know, 'Hey, don't try and put all the s— on me, you've pretty much gone and done the same thing." The Australian version of Married at First Sight aired its ninth season earlier this year. Since it debuted in 2015, the show has aired 197 episodes.