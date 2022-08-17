'Married at First Sight': Stacia Is Shocked at Nate's Apartment in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight star Stacia is in for a shock when she sees where her new husband Nate lives for the first time. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime series, the "uncomfortably clean" newlywed comes face-to-face with a bachelor pad like she's never seen before.

Nate gets points right off the bat for the view from his apartment and swanky tech gadgets, but Stacia can tell he's nervous for her to see his place because of her own standards for cleanliness. "I think that with the way that I live, I've been told that I'm uncomfortably clean," she tells the camera. "So I know he's a little bit nervous right now to show me his place. He just wants to impress me. And I think it's really cute."

A comfy queen-size bed also sweetens the deal for Stacia, that is until she gets a glimpse of inside his bedroom closet. "Not too bad though for a guy, right?" Nate asks, to which Stacia responds, "It's like just kind of disorganized in there. It's like real linty too." Looking at a crumpled pile on the floor, she asks, "What is this towel?" to which Nate responds sheepishly, "It's just dirty towels."

The more she looks around at the bathroom, shelves, and general lack of cleaning supplies in the house, Stacia's mood starts to change. "I'm trying to just look and not freak out," she confesses to the camera. "It's a little dusty ... and his plant is dead. ... I am starting to see that his clean is different than my clean."

As Stacia points out water spots on the mirror and a lack of towels in the house, Nate offers up, "This is kind of how I roll. You know what I mean?" The trash in the cabinets, including discarded plastic wrappers and numerous empty oatmeal containers, appears to be the breaking point for Stacia, who declares Nate is "living a total bachelor life."

"I'm finding empty oatmeal containers. Like multiple, they're empty," she reports of her findings. Yeah, just a couple things that just made me go, hm..." Also hinting at Nate's bachelor days are two dirty wine glasses put back in the cabinet with remnants still in them. "There is two of them," Stacia notes. "So maybe he had somebody over and was drinking wine. Pretty gross." Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.