'Married at First Sight' Season 16 Cast Calls for Kirsten and Shaquille to Reconcile in Exclusive Reunion Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight couple Kirsten and Shaquille might not have ended up together on Decision Day, but their Season 16 castmates are calling for a reconciliation between the exes. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of the Wednesday, June 21 episode of the Lifetime marriage experiment show, Kirsten's fellow ladies don't hold back when it comes to the kind of man she needs in her life.

The conversation starts innocently enough, as host Kevin Frazier asks the ladies, "What type of guy would work for Gina," who on Decision Day split from husband Clint. Jasmine theorizes that she needs someone who's "rough around the edges," and has some "swag" as Kirsten agrees she needs someone who can "handle her." Nicole chimes in, "Someone who could pick her up." As for Domynique, whose divorce from husband Mack happened mid-season, Kirsten theorizes she needs a "lumberjack" kind of man – "somebody who's adventurous [and] likes to have a good time." Gina agrees, "Someone to go fishing with her – hunting, you know."

When it comes to Kirsten's turn in the hot seat, Nicole candidly says the kind of man she sees for her friend is none other than her ex-husband, and Gina agrees. "What do you think about that, Nicole?" Frazier asks after Kirsten's bashful response shrugging off the suggestion.

"I just think that you get a feeling about two people, and whether it means that they're meant to be together or not, things should be explored until that feeling disappears," Nicole explains. "And if it's not Shaquille, I think someone like Shaquille would be perfect for Kirsten because he helped her to come out of her shell a little bit and really get in touch with her emotional side. And even though it's probably not what you said you wanted, it's what you needed."

She continues, "I'm not ready to give up on them even if she's giving me the eye like, 'Stop being Nicole right now.' But I feel it." Nicole then jokes of her honest response to the question, "I'm retreating into my turtle shell right now. I've done too much." Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesday, June 21 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.