‘Married at First Sight’: Michaela Talks the State of Her Marriage to Zack After Fight in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Married at First Sight newlywed Michaela is trying to work through the rough start she and husband Zack got with their marriage. Inviting over her friends for a housewarming party in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime reality show, Michaela tries to keep her spirits high despite the intense fight she and her husband just had.

“Initially, I wanted to cancel the housewarming party because it just felt weird, especially after the argument that we had earlier in the week,” the Houston realtor, 30, admits to the camera. “And so I didn’t want to do it, but I had a change of heart when I went to sleep, and I said, ‘OK, you know what, let me not put a stop to everything and I’ll go ahead and do this housewarming.’”

Michaela is in noticeably higher spirits when her girlfriends arrive with gifts in hand, but quickly admits to them it’s been an “interesting” start to their marriage after Zack, 27, tested positive for COVID and had to quarantine during what was supposed to be their honeymoon. When the two were finally able to begin getting to know one another, Michaela’s childhood abandonment issues and a lack of communication sparked a major fight when she awoke in the middle of the night to see Zack wasn’t sleeping by her side.

“So that’s even more so of a, we done gone through a lot in two weeks!” Michaela tells her friends. “I didn’t know it was gonna be this intense. I don’t know, y’all. I know I’m a strong person, but this [is] hard.” Michaela’s friend Janu was quick to reassure her how strong she is, noting, “I feel like if there was anybody to do it, it would be you.”

Working through their issues and getting better at communication is hard work, Michaela continues, and arguments “have to happen,” which Janu points out is “growth,” even if it’s difficult. Asked about his cleanliness around the house, Michaela admits her new husband is “very clean,” despite being a “toothpaste crusher” who squeezes the tube from the middle instead of the end. While her friends joke that’s a “problem” but “teachable,” Michaela responds, “Yeah, but you know I’m not even trying to teach him. He’s OK.” Janu chimes in, “Aw, look at you, accepting him however he is!” Will Michaela and Zack be able to work through their issues? Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.