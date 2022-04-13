'Married at First Sight': Michael Opens up About His Brother's Death in Exclusive Sneak Peek of the Couple's Medium Visit

✖

Michael and Jasmina's visit to a psychic medium ends up being a lot more revealing than the Married at First Sight couple imagined. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime show, the pair sit down with medium Lauren, who helps Michael uncover some of the trauma from his past.

"My whole thing is helping people," she says to Michael, telling him, "There is a lot of healing for you that needs to be done." She continues, "There's something about 3 to 5 years old for you. Was there anything life-changing that was huge for you?" Michael seems surprised as he reveals to Lauren that his brother was shot and killed at that age, at which point she asks, "Was it in the chest? 'Cause I feel like there was a traumatic blow to the chest."

Once again, Michael is shocked that Lauren is correct, and he's even more blown away when she correctly intuits that there was a 13-year difference between the two. "[Your brother is] good, he said, but it took him a while to get to the other side," Lauren tells Michael. "You have had some messages from him, and he's telling me you have seen him in dreams. ...He's just connecting to you through that way."

Lauren continues to speak with Michael about his father, whom she correctly intuits passed away due to prostate issues. Jasmina is in awe of what is happening right in front of her. "That is very shocking to hear that she knows all of this stuff, but it just makes me put my trust in her even more, and really listen to what she has to say," she tells the camera, adding later, "I'm feeling myself getting a little emotional as Lauren is talking to Michael about his brother and how his dad passed. I'm worried about how this might take a toll on him."

Looking to the future, Michael and Jasmina can't help but be thrown for a loop when Lauren says she sees "lots of boys" in their future, including twins in less than two years. Also awaiting the couple is a move to California and even a boat. "We have a house in California, we've got a boat. We got some money," Jasmina jokes to her husband.

Things are looking up for the couple, and Lauren knows just how deep their bond goes. "When you did see her, you did fall in love with her right away," the medium tells a bashful Michael of his wedding day. "That was a moment, that was love at first sight. It literally was love at first sight." Jasmina chimes in, "'Cause you know, I say he was crying on our wedding day. He said he wasn't," as Michael denies, "I didn't cry. I didn't cry."

Lauren counters, "You were! You loved her the moment you saw her, come on," at which point Michael admits his "breath was taken away" when he first saw his wife. "I really feel like you just were like, 'That's it, that's the girl,'" Lauren tells Michael, who responds, "I'll give you that." Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.