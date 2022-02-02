‘Married at First Sight’: Michael Reveals His Major Fear to Jasmina in Exclusive Sneak Peek

It looks like Married at First Sight couple Michael and Jasmina aren’t on the same page when it comes to their relationship. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Wednesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime show, Michael admits to his new bride that his biggest fear is beginning to surface after their first signs of tension.

Laying in bed together, Michael begins to broach the subject. “You know, we had that little argument yesterday. Wasn’t really that big, but it was a little tiff,” he says. “And even before that, I feel like since the wedding there’s been some type of distance between us.” Jasmina looks skeptical as Michael asks if he’s being “one-sided” in thinking that, telling him she “definitely” feels like he’s on his own with those feelings.

Michael continues, “I would have liked for us to have made a little more progress in our connection, and I feel like part of the reason why we probably aren’t as connected as I would like us to be is because I’m not the most talkative person. And I’m just afraid of not putting 100% into this.”

Ahead of this season of Married at First Sight, Michael opened up to PopCulture.com about how important communication is to him in a relationship. “I was looking for someone who can effectively communicate and can resolve conflicts without being intentionally combative or toxic,” he explained of his perfect partner. Signing up to be married to a stranger, the 28-year-old Bostonian assumed there would be “some conflict” early on, but he figured being matched with someone who could communicate their emotions well would “make the process a lot smoother.”

“My biggest concern was being matched with someone who didn’t have the same intentions as me,” he continued. “I knew going into this I was going to give my all to whoever my wife was going to be and I was concerned that I may not get the same in return.” During his marriage to Jasmina, Michael said the biggest lesson he learned was about the institution of marriage itself.

“When you marry a stranger, you don’t have the foundation of love to keep you together when times get rough,” he said, “so the only thing you have to rely on is the commitment to the marriage itself.” Will Michael and Jasmina work past their communication issues? Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.