‘Married at First Sight’ Wife Threatens Divorce, Disappears Ahead of Decision Day

Looks like this Married at First Sight couple isn’t making it to Decision Day!

In Tuesday’s special 90-minute episode of the Lifetime reality series (produced by Kinetic Content), Mia Bally and Tristan Thompson’s relationship appears to have reached its breaking point, with Mia saying she wanted to get a divorce and disappearing into the night.

(Mia filed for divorce from her husband in September, as first reported by PEOPLE.)

The couple has had a rough go of it after their unconventional nuptials, with Mia being arrested on stalking and fraud allegations just a couple days into their marriage and the couple dealing with the resulting trust issues stemming from her resulting lies about the arrest. (Mia was not charged with anything in the end).

But things really turned sour during last week’s episode, when a fight about moving and healthcare decisions turned into Tristan kicking Mia out of their apartment they shared. In Tuesday’s episode, the couple had made up and Mia was back living with her husband, although she admitted to the other Married at First Sight wives that she was “super timid” after the incident really settling in.

The couple spent the majority of Tuesday’s episode conferring with their friends and family, deciding whether they should continue to fight for their relationship or bid each other adieu. And while Mia’s mother advised her to stay with the man who had stuck by her side through all that legal drama, Tristan’s friends were less sure about Mia, citing their constant drama and “shaky foundation.”

“I’m feeling torn in some ways,” Tristan admitted to them, adding, “I’m a realist and facts are facts.”

He added later to the camera, “If this is how me and Mia’s marriage continues, then I’m going to have to ask for a divorce … even though I’m looking to get back to that place of love unconditionally.”

Later, things exploded once again with the couple when Tristan learned that his wife had been telling other people that he “kicked her out” of their home, when he claims she told him she was “uncomfortable” and wanted to leave before he told her to move out.

“The stories that you say happen don’t happen how they really happened,” he said, confronting her. “You make me look like a monster and that’s crap!”

“Mia paints a picture that she is a victim almost every time and it makes me pissed off,” he told the camera later.

After that fight, the couple was tense but was determined to make the most of their second honeymoon, until Tristan said she packed her bag and left in the middle of the night.

After suffering a “panic attack,” Tristan recalled, “She woke me up and said, ‘Tristan, I want a divorce.’ So she started packing up all her stuff and she left. I called the other couples, and no one knows where she is.”

Will this couple kiss and make up? Or is Mia following through on her threat?

Married at First Sight airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

