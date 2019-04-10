‘Married at First Sight’: Kate Questions Luke’s Sexuality, Intentions in Tense Finale Confrontation

After a difficult Married at First Sight season that ended in divorce, Kate Sisk finally had the chance to confront Luke Cuccurullo with her real feelings in an intense finale.

In Tuesday’s season finale of the Lifetime reality show (produced by Kinetic Content), Kate and Luke came together on camera for the first time since they decided to end their fraught relationship.

After pushing Luke to be honest with her, the reality personality admitted he was “disappointed” after meeting his wife for the first time, which came across in the comments he made to her about being “repulsed” and “dead inside” after the first time they were intimate.

Kate then dropped a bombshell, revealing she had suspected from the beginning that her husband might be gay, based not just on the fact that his Facebook profile said he was attracted to both men and women and showed him in a relationship with another man.

On the night of their honeymoon, after the two decided to have sex for the first time and Luke made his comments about being “dead inside,” Kate recalled, “I know that I’m not your type, but ‘repulsed’ and ‘dead inside’ means we need to talk.”

When she asked him to open up to her, she alleged he asked her, “Do you think I’m a homosexual?”

Kate said her cousin had texted her as soon as their wedding was over about his Facebook profile, but “thought it was inappropriate” to bring up her concerns until he asked her impression of his sexuality.

Luke played off the Facebook profile issue as a joke, telling Kate, “My friend thought it was funny in college to say that,” but both Kate and Kevin Frazier confronted him about how that kind of joke comes across as bigoted and mean spirited.

When asked straight up if he had ever dated a man before, Luke said he had not, but Kate told him she didn’t believe that, based on him “crying” and “being weird” after they had sex, despite him instigating the encounters “60/40.”

Luke didn’t have much to say when asked about the feelings behind the mixed sexual messages he was sending his bride, but shocked Kate when he told her he “had feelings for” her only a month into their marriage.

“I don’t believe anything that you say,” she responded, “because you’re always changing your words, and it messed with my mind for the entire marriage, and it drove me crazy, and it wasn’t fair.”

Being called out by Frazier for not treating Kate better throughout the season, despite calling watching her be so downtrodden “painful,” Luke responded, “I guess I thought I was acting in a certain way than was coming off and being perceived differently than how it was.”

Talking around the issue like that instead of being honest about whatever feelings he had, Frazier warned Luke, wasn’t a good look on reality TV, imploring him to just tell viewers the truth about what was going on in his head.

That led to an intense few moments in which Luke told the host he was “winning,” to which Kate responded, “This isn’t a game, Luke.”

Their individual interview ended with Kate revealing she was dating a new man since getting a divorce, while Luke remained single, but later, in the group interview, she called him out again for asking about “dirt on the other brides,” much to the shock of the other couples.

“Do you feel like he might have done this to be on TV and not to find love?” Frazier asked Kate, who quickly agreed, “Yes, I do.”

“I feel like he was playing a game of mental warfare,” AJ Vollmoeller chimed in.

Under the scrutiny of so many other people, Luke finally appeared chastened, apologizing to Kate at last.

“I’m so sorry, I don’t know,” he told her. “I’m embarrassed by all the behavior and the terrible way I treated you. I’m sorry. I really do want you to be happy.”

Reaching over to hug her ex-husband, Kate revealed that she “definitely” had closure after the reunion special and was ready to move on with her new relationship

Luke, meanwhile, admitted he had learned a lot about himself throughout the season, including the fact that he might not have been as ready for marriage as he thought.

