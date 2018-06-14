'Married at First Sight’s John Robertson Debuts New Girlfriend After Two Failed Relationships From the Show

Married at First Sight star John Robertson is hoping that the third time is a charm, debuting a new girlfriend while at a movie premiere in Melbourne.

John Robertson has had bad luck when it comes to love, having struck out twice on Lifetime series Married at First Sight, but it appears that he has found love again. The former Lifetime star stepped out in Melbourne, Australia for the Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom premiere with new girlfriend Kenicha Hatten, according to the Daily Mail.

(Photo: Instagram / @telv11)

"The guys met after Kenicha introduced herself on social media as a bit of a MAFS super fan. They instantly clicked and things seem to be going really well so far. They're taking things slowly right now but they can both see a future," a source close to the new couple said.

Things between the two are going so well that Robertson reportedly introduced Hatten, an author, to ex-wife Melissa Walsh.

Robertson and Walsh, who were considered to be the most successful and "drama-free" couple on their season of the Lifetime series, announced their separation in a joint statement on Instagram on March 29.

(Photo: Instagram / @john_robertson_1962)

"We really loved spending time together and getting to know each other, and had an instant connection. We lived together so easily and it reminded us both how wonderful it is to be with a partner. We thought there would be some issues when we got into the real world outside but decided to give it a go and see it there was true feelings between us," the statement began.

"It has been a very difficult decision and it makes us both very sad to say we have decided to no longer continue as a couple. We still have the utmost respect for each other but have found significant differences in our lives and expectations in relationships," the couple wrote.

"We have spoken at length about how to make it work and have been spending time with each other to let our relationship unfold but both agree it doesn't feel like it's going anywhere," the statement continued. "We still care deeply for each other as friends and will never forget the incredible times we have had together."

Robertson and Walsh were far from the first couple to decide to split following their time on Married at First Sight. Molly Duff and Jonathan Francetic, whose relationship was riddled with bickering and confrontation, called it quits before Decision Day and after seven weeks of being together.