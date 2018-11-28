‘Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island’: Brandin Brosh Slams ‘Crazy’ Isabella McKenzie After Butt-Tapping Breakup

With just one week to go on Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island, even the smallest things, like last week’s butt-tapping incident, can turn a solid couple against one another.

At the end of last week’s episode of the Lifetime reality series (produced by Kinetic Content), Isabella McKenzie, 25, and Tyler Moody, 26, decided to call off their romance and leave the island after McKenzie alleged she saw Brandin Brosh “smack” his butt while saying goodbye at a beach party.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brosh, who is in a relationship with Jona Bienko, denied the touch being anything but a brief accident between platonic acquaintances in Tuesday’s all-new episode, after it was revealed to the rest of the couples that McKenzie and Moody had left the island for good.

“So we’re at the beach party, everyone having an amazing time, and apparently I tapped Tyler on his butt when everyone was saying goodbye and Isabella got pissed,” Brosh explained of the situation. “I think that it was seemingly ridiculous that something so minute became such a huge issue.”

“I feel like Isabella was so insecure in her own relationship that she threw her entire relationship to the wayside so she could prove how mad she was,” Brosh continued. “I think you can account for chemistry, but you can’t account for crazy.”

Relationship expert Dr. Jessica Griffin didn’t want the split to tarnish the remaining couples’ final week together deciding their future, she said.

“As difficult as it was to watch Tyler and Isabella’s relationship fall apart, our couples only have one week left to make the biggest decision of their lives … rather than Tyler and Isabella’s issues distracting or influencing their own relationship in a negative way,” she said.

Prior to the series premiere, Griffin told PopCulture.com that the Married at First Sight spinoff was focused on building lasting relationships, not on fomenting drama. That doesn’t mean it’s avoidable, she explained.

“It’s fascinating to watch actually from a sociological perspective and at some point [Pastor Cal Roberson] and I get to sit back and just watch them interact and you can see sort of different themes emerge — jealousy, insecurity,” Griffin said. “All of that happens as you would expect that to happen when you’re all trying to vie for love. First example is there is one person who several people are interested in. You’re going to see naturally how competition unfolds and are people going to handle that well and with grace, in a respectful way or are people gonna handle that not so well and in a way in which they don’t care if they hurt someone else’s feelings?”

Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 11 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Lifetime