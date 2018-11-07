‘Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island’ Star Breaks Down Over Cheating Drama in Exclusive Clip

Is Honeymoon Island proving to be too much for Brandin Brosh already?

In an exclusive clip from Tuesday’s all-new Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island (produced by Kinetic Content), the stunning boutique owner considers calling it quits after a tear-filled conversation with Dr. Jessica Griffin.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Despite making an early match with fellow single Jona Bienko, Brandin reveals in the clip that she’s finding herself unable to open up fully to the process, possibly due to the disastrous end of her last serious relationship.

“I dated a guy for 3 1/2 years while I was in college,” she explains to Griffin. “We did everything together — we lived together; we worked together; we went to school together. We had a great relationship.”

Brandin becomes visibly upset while talking about taking “risks” with her heart and being openly affectionate, beginning to cry and telling the expert, “I don’t like having all of these intense conversations, I hate it. I just don’t like it. I don’t like it.”

Sensing she needs a break from the cameras, Griffin takes the upset 28-year-old on a walk, where the microphones pick up their conversation about Brandin wanting to leave the island paradise.

“I know that [being open is] why I’m here, but it makes me very anxious,” she says tearfully. “I would rather just go home, like, I hate it.”

She adds, “I’m a very private person, so this is challenging for me already.”

When Griffin presses her on what’s really going on to prompt this meltdown, it’s then that Brandin admits that the reason her past relationship ended was because his ex cheated on her with another woman — in their bed!

Will Brandin be able to leave her past behind and find love with Jona? Or is this wound not ready to be healed?

For Griffin, watching the singles on Honeymoon Island find their way without the benefit of the initial matchmaking process Married at First Sight has depended on was an interesting flip of the premise, she told PopCulture prior to the series premiere.

“I think it’s different for us because, of course, we’re not involved in the matching part of it,” she told PopCulture. “It’s really up to them, but at the same time, Married at First Sight, we don’t always get it right when it comes to chemistry. We can’t predict what’s gonna happen when people see themselves at the altar, if they’re going to have that physical connection, that spark, that chemistry between them.”

“I think this idea that we’re sort of turning Married at First Sight upside down a little bit and starting with the chemistry will be fascinating to watch and whether or not that that’s a good thing or a bad thing. I think [viewers will] enjoy some of the expert consultation that we give the couples,” she added.

Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Lifetime