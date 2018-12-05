‘Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After’: Danielle Bergman’s Pregnancy Making Intimacy With Bobby Dodd Tough

Danielle Bergman’s pregnancy may be everything she and husband Bobby Dodd wanted, but it’s also keeping the Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After couple apart in the bedroom.

In Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime reality show (produced by Kinetic Content), the newlyweds were trying to figure out how to not let Bergman’s intense nausea ruin their sense of intimacy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Danielle’s been really nauseous in the morning, in the evening,” Dodd explained to the cameras. “Intimacy has definitely slowed down since she’s been sick, but I’d want [that] to change, even if it means hugs, kisses, touches, whatever.”

But Bergman just wasn’t feeling up to it. “She just doesn’t feel good,” Dodd continued. “She’s sick all day. The only time she’s not sick is when I don’t see her. She’s sick in the morning when we wake up, and she’s sick when she gets home, so when she feels good, I’m not around her.”

A trip to the couple’s OBGYN reassured the parents-to-be that it was unlikely her nausea would last as long as her pregnancy, and the doctors prescribed her new medication that both Bergman and Dodd hoped would mean there was less time spent kneeling in the bathroom and more time together in bed.

“Maybe we’ll get back to the honeymoon stage,” Dodd hoped.

While the medication did help Bergman put some “pep in her step” at first, the couple really put them to the test with a night out for the new mom’s birthday that had Dodd hoping for romance.

“Now that Danielle’s feeling better, there’s no reason for us to not get our physical intimacy back on track,” he told the cameras. “We are definitely going to have sexy time today.”

However, a rich meal of crab cakes appeared to be too much for Bergman, who found herself vomiting at home soon after, not enjoying any kind of romance. The rejection appeared to be too much for Dodd, meanwhile, who began to wonder if the nausea his wife was feeling had something to do with him.

“Sexy time tonight is out of the question…again,” he lamented. “It makes me feel like I could be making her sick.”

Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After? (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo Credit: Kinetic Content