‘Married at First Sight’ Experts Discuss Jose’s ‘Huge Anger’ as He Tries to Reconcile With Rachel in Exclusive Sneak Peek

The Married at First Sight experts see a long road ahead for Rachel and Jose if they want to try and get their marriage back on track. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of the Lifetime series’ second reunion special airing Wednesday, host Kevin Frazier asks Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Cal Roberson and Dr. Viviana Coles what they think of Rachel and Jose surprisingly choosing to stick it out on Decision Day.

“This is a couple with a lot going for them, so I understand why they wanna keep trying,” Schwartz explains, “but Jose has huge anger that he needs to work on, and he’s very controlling. And I don’t think he understands the extent of it.” Frazier points out that after the couple’s huge fight, Jose was able to lock Rachel out of their apartment and then go to bed, which Schwartz agrees is “scary.”



“I think [Rachel] has every right to be hesitant about a man who would do that,” she continues. Coles agrees with her colleague, pointing out Jose’s “controlling tendencies,” which she believes go much deeper. “As a therapist, I know that control is all about really decreasing anxiety,” she says. “Deal with the anxiety first people – don’t try to put her in a little cage! It’s not gonna work, especially not with somebody like Rachel. So that will have to change.”

Roberson calls the blowout argument a “learning experience” for Jose. “He’s going to have to step up to the plate and he’s got to doubly prove to her that he’s the man that she needs in her life,” the pastor notes. The fight went down in a September episode of MAFS, when Rachel accidentally called her husband by the name of one of her exes, and he didn’t exactly take it well – storming off and locking Rachel out of their apartment.

While later, Jose insisted he only locked the door because he didn’t think Rachel would come home that night, she confessed to him that she couldn’t get ahold of anyone but her ex that night, and spent the night at his house. Jose shared that trust has been a major issue for him in the past, but he and Rachel agreed on Decision Day to stay together and try to make their marriage work. Will they be able to start fresh? Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.