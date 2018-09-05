‘Married at First Sight’: Dave and Amber Relive Nontraditional Wedding at Major Milestone

It’s been a month since Married at First Sight couple Amber Martorana and Dave Flaherty tied the knot upon meeting one another, and the couple seems to have turned the corner on their initial problems.

In Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime reality series (produced by Kinetic Content), the couple that has struggled with Amber’s constant self-doubt had a truly sweet moment when Dave took her on a surprise trip to their wedding venue in order to celebrate one month of being married.

“I am totally surprised by this anniversary gift,” Amber admitted after realizing Dave was driving in a different direction than he had first told her they were headed. “I had no idea that he would think of this.”

She continued, “I got married at first sight to feel special, to feel like I’m in a romantic relationship. And I have that with Dave, and I feel lucky.”

As the two tread the grounds where they first met and married, they recalled the emotions they had on that nontraditional big day.

“I was just nervous,” she recalled. “I didn’t know how I was going to feel, so I was just avoiding it.”

“I could just tell you were nervous,” Dave replied. “I remember I was squeezing your hands, trying to reassure you and just trying to smile.”

After weeks of struggling to balance his critical side with her sensitive side, Dave admitted he is “crazy” about his wife, adding, that it was a “cool thing to look back that we went from strangers meeting at the alter and everything that’s transpired to this amazing life we’ve built. I think it’s a special day for us, and I like making Amber feel appreciated.”

She definitely did feel appreciated, telling the cameras it was “the most romantic thing” he had done during their marriage thus far.

Amber admitted that as it comes down to decision day, she does see a future and a family with her husband. Dave clearly felt likewise, saying he hopes they “can be together forever.”

But can they keep this up until the big day?

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Valerie Chiang/Lifetime