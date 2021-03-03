'Married at First Sight' Couple Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie Welcome First Child

✖

There's an adorable new member of the Married at First Sight family! Season 9 alums Deonna McNeill and Greg Okotie announced Wednesday they had welcomed their first child together, a son named Declan, into the word on Saturday, Feb. 27. "We are so blessed and excited to welcome our baby boy, Declan, into the world," the two said in a statement to PopCulture. "We’re all healthy and doing well just happy to be home as a family of 3!"

Declan was born at 8:44 p.m. weighing in at 6 lbs. 9 oz. after "a long 36 [hours] of labor," McNeill added on her Instagram alongside a photo of the "little bundle of joy," swaddled in a mustache-print blanket and wearing a forest green cap, as well as one of the family of three's first pictures together. "Say hello to Declan Okotie aka Baby O. We love him so much already!" the new mom wrote.

"Thank you for all of the well wishes and blessings," she continued. "Everyone is doing great and getting adjusted to our new normal. [The couple's dog Sandy] ABSOLUTELY loves her brother." The reality couple had plenty of well-wishes from their friends and followers to see them through the early days. "Congrats!!! He’s adorable!" MAFS alum Ashley Petta commented, as fellow Season 9 alum Elizabeth Bice wrote, "Ahhhh he’s here omg omg omg! Little baby O is here!! Congratulations you guys!!!!!! And then there were 3! It’s been so much fun watching you guys grow into this family!! So much love and good prayers your way! welcome to the world Declan!"

The couple announced they were expecting in September, writing on Instagram at the time, "It’s true, we’re expanding our family!! What a blessing?! Thank you all for all of the well wishes and blessings on our family." Last month, the two revealed they were having a baby boy who would be coming at any time. "Beyond blessed to be getting ready to welcome our son into the world," Okotie wrote on Instagram.

McNeill and Okotie told E! News last month they were excited to watch one another come into their roles as parents. "I think Greg is going to be a great dad on an account of how he takes care of those around him," the pregnant star said of her husband. "He's very caring, has a huge heart and he really puts it out there on his sleeve." Okotie responded likewise, "Deonna is very nurturing. She's been a mother to everybody in her life — me included."