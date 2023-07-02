'Married at First Sight' Couple Divorcing After 4 Years

Two couples remained together post-Decision Day of Season 9 of Married at First Sight: Beth and Jamie (Jamie Thompson and Elizabeth Bice)- and Deonna and Greg. Both couples seemed to remain strong after the show wrapped, and were even close friends who hung out often. But now the foursome are split. Months after Beth and Jamie announced they were going through a trial separation, Jamie has announced that he has officially filed for divorce. The announcement came in an Instagram post. "After months of deliberation with Beth, we were just unable to find common ground," he wrote on June 30. "I had really hoped to resolve this, but it feels like we have reached the point of no return. So, I made the decision to go ahead and file for divorce for the sake of my own mental health and well-being. It was one of the hardest things I've had to do in a very long time." He continued: "It saddens me a lot to be at this point. I was never sure if I would get married. But, I sure didn't want to get divorced either (even if it was an arranged marriage courtesy of Hollywood). Thank you so much to EVERYONE that has reached out to me and shown me love and support. I am truly grateful for you all."

Beth and Jamie had many rocky moments on the show, with Jamie often appearing emotionally disconnected and insensitive. Beth came off as overly emotional with a tendency to have angry outbursts. Jamie also left their shared home on more than one occasion after a blowup. The experts pushed for them to communicate better. But they always worked it out. After filming ended, they relocated, starting their marriage in North Carolina before moving to San Francisco and eventually, Colorado.

But Beth is not ready to divulge details just yet. She shared her own Instagram post, in a video saying, "Everyone wants me to talk about my separation right now … I'm not upset my relationship is in the public eye — but come to find out I'm a real human and I have these real emotions," she said via Instagram. "And I'm just not ready to talk about some things in public yet. There's a lot of emotions that come with getting out of a long-term relationship, and when that time comes I will talk about those. But I can't even form sentences right now. I can't even put my emotions together. I still cry in the middle of the night right now guys, OK?"