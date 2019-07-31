‘Married at First Sight’ Bride Beth Bice Teases ‘Unpredictable’ Experience With Husband Jamie Thompson

Getting Married at First Sight isn’t for the faint of heart — and bride Beth Bice is nothing if not bold. The fiery red head may have taken an unconventional first step in marrying husband Jamie Thompson, taking the plunge just after moments after meeting at the altar, but there’s even more adventure ahead for the couple.

Ahead of Wednesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime reality series (produced by Kinetic Content), Bice opened up to PopCulture.com about her journey with Thompson thus far, calling it both “everything I expected” and “unpredictable.”

“When I signed up for Married at First Sight, I was signing up for an experience and growth,” she explained. “So far in MAFS, it has been everything I have expected, and that is unpredictable, and I love it.”

“I have grown a lot and learned more about myself than I ever could have anticipated,” she added. “I don’t regret any of this experience.”

Seeing her new husband walking down the aisle for the first time, not only was Bice thrilled to see his tall stature and “bright and sparkly” smile, she’s still working to find words to describe his facial expression when also seeing her. And when during their vows, Thompson could guess she was afraid of mayonnaise, Bice admitted, “It made me happy he understood what I was feeling — made me feel instantly more comfortable with all of this.”

That doesn’t mean the two haven’t had their problems, including a brutal fight over missed communication on their honeymoon. Bice explained that communication in general was the biggest problem the couple had throughout the experiment.

“It had to be one of the hardest things to learn, to read Jamie and figure out what made us tick as a couple and as individuals,” she told PopCulture.com.

And while she can’t reveal the choice she made about their relationship on Decision Day, Bice teased, “The biggest lesson I learned was how to communicate my emotions better. Also don’t hold them inside all the time. It’s OK for someone to know how you are feeling. So that was one thing I’m thankful to have gained from this experience.”

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Kinetic Content/JCM Photography- Asheville, NC