'Married at First Sight' Australia: Jo McPharlin Reveals Incredible Weight Loss

Jo McPharlin, who appeared on the Australian edition of Married at First Sight in 2018, showed off her incredible weight loss on Instagram last month. The 42-year-old mother announced last year that she lost over 20 kilos (44 pounds). McPharlin has credited a ketogenic diet with helping her lose weight, as well as a MM Slim machine.

Back on Dec. 19, McPharlin shared a post from a bridal company's store opening event in Australia, showing her wearing a sparkling gown. The post earned hundreds of comments from fans who praised her look. "Wooow honey you look soooo beautiful," one person wrote. "You look super glam darling," another person chimed in. "Gorgeous dress and you are looking amazing," another chimed in. "You must be so proud of yourself."

McPharlin was seen on Married at First Sight Australia's fifth season, which originally aired in 2018. She was set to marry Sean Donnelly, but the two broke up before marrying. Three couples went through with a wedding that season and every couple on the show has since separated. After the season ended, McPharlin called it a "fantastic experience," but suggested Donnelly would "think differently lol," reports the Daily Mail.

"I wouldn’t have change it for the world as I have totally made lifelong friendships out of the show," McParlin wrote on Instagram in September. "MAFS has taught me one thing, never try to convince somebody of your worth. If a person doesn’t appreciate you, they do not deserve you. Love yourself and always listen to your gut instinct because it’s always right."

McPharlin is expected to appear in a Married at First Sight reunion special, along with six other members of the Season 5 cast. The all-star special is expected to start on Jan. 31 in Australia. Most members of the cast are getting paid $3,000 to star in the special, which will only take two days to film, according to the So Dramatic! podcast. A former bride, Davina Rankin, reportedly turned down a $40,000 offer to appear on the show. Cameron Merchant and Jules Robinson, who are still married, wanted $50,000, but the network turned them down.



Married at First Sight is based on a Danish series with the same format. A U.S. version debuted on FYI in 2014and now airs on Lifetime. The show begins with couples paired up by relationship experts, and the couples agree to marry when they first meet. The U.S. version has inspired two spin-offs, Married at First Sight: Honeymoon Island and Married at First Sight: Happily Ever After.