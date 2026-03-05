‘Married at First Sight’ Alum Pregnant After Undergoing IVF

The Married at First Sight family is expanding. Peggy Rose Lawrence, from the UK franchise, has announced she and her new man are expecting after an IVF journey.

Lawrence took to Instagram with a cute baby announcement in the form of a video. In the video, her boyfriend has his back to the camera as he sports a baseball cap that reads “DAD” and she wraps her arms around him with baby booties on display.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m so sorry I’ve been a little quiet 🤍 it’s been the most overwhelming, emotional, beautiful few days since testing. I really wanted to tell my nearest and dearest face-to-face before sharing it on socials as I’m sure you can imagine 🥹 But… you were all right 🫶 It only took one little egg!🥚✨,” she captioned the post in part.

She encouraged her followers who want to start families to keep going despite when it gets hard, writing, “If you’re on this journey right now, I hope this gives you hope and inspiration not to give up and to stay ‘positive’ (excuse the pun 🤍)”

She admits she’s a bit worried about the journey by revealing the news, but couldn’t contain her excitement. “It’s still very early days. A lot of my friends and family said I shouldn’t post until 12 weeks, and I am a little superstitious too and if I was doing this naturally or ivf but not broadcasting on socials I wouldn’t be announcing it so soon either…but I promised from the very beginning that I would be open and transparent about this journey – and that’s exactly what I’ll continue to do,” she wrote. “We’re just taking every single day as it comes now, praying our scan shows a tiny little heartbeat 💓THANK YOU for all your messages, your positivity and your inspirational stories. You have honestly been the biggest support to me. If sharing this helps even one person feel less alone, then it’s worth it.”