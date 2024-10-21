‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Star Quietly Sentenced to Prison Time

If Love & Marriage: Huntsville fans have been wondering where new cast member Moses has been, according to various YouTubers and court records, he’s currently in prison. The controversial reality star has been open about his criminal past as he previously served 15 years in prison for drug-related offenses. He splashed onto the show after famously dating longtime cast member Destiny Payton, only to marry former show producer, Sunni Minx. Both joined the cast in the latest season and were met with side eyes. Sunni and Moses refused to hide their love. Now, she may be appearing on the show alone as Moses reportedly sits in jail for the next 11 months.

ColorMePynk reports he’s been arrested and jailed for a parole violation. According to the video report, Moses being on the show was a violation as he didn’t get it cleared by his parole officer. Moses is not allowed to leave his home state of Missouri, and traveled to Huntsville, Alabama often to film without permission.

Simultaneously, fans believe Minx is pregnant with her and Moses’ first child and claim they spotted a baby bump from her recent Instagram Lives. She hasn’t commented on the matter, but revealed in the season that she and Moses began IVF treatments in hopes of conceiving.

Minx hasn’t been well received by fans due to her former professional affiliation with the show. Payton claimed that Minx wasn’t just her producer, but also a friend turned business manager who she spent much time with outside of filming. She also never knew Moses and Minx were dating before Minx shared their wedding photo on social media.

Minx alleged Payton had their relationship confused and it was all business. She also insists there was never any overlap in her relationship with Moses while he was dating Payton.

Love & Marriage: Huntsville is currently on hiatus and the season will resume in November. The cast recently reunited to film the highly anticipated reunion special.