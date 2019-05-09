‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Requiring Jenelle Evans’ Husband David Eason to Get Psychological Evaluation

Jenelle Evans and her husband David Eason could appear on Marriage Boot Camp, but the show is reportedly expecting Eason to get a psychological evaluation first.

WE tv has publicly stated that they are not planning to feature the couple on their hit reality series, but sources close to the show have told TMZ that a contract is ready.

However, the one contingent detail is that producers want Eason’s mental health assessed before they make anything official.

The outlet notes that the evaluation would be to determine if Eason poses any danger to Evans, the rest of the couples that would be appearing alongside them, or the series’ crew.

TMZ adds that the sources believed there was a chance that WE tv could nix the entire idea, because numerous negative responses were sent to the network when initial word got out that Evans and Eason were being considered for the next season of Marriage Boot Camp.

Notably, the show has been wanting to bring the couple on-board for some time — but was never able to make it happen — and now that their levels of controversy have grow exponentially, it seems unlikely they may ever appear on it.

Reports that the couple could be cast for Marriage Boot Camp began to swirl when Jenelle reportedly left Eason after he killed her dog.

At first there was only speculation, but Eason eventually confessed, writing in a social media post, “I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all.”

“I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me,” he added.

“You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively,” Eason concluded his message. “The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

As he implies in his statement, Eason claims that he put the dog down after it snapped at the couple’s 2-year-old child, Ensley. Evans is said to be considering divorce, but does not appear to have filed any legal paperwork as of now.