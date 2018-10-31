Man Charged With Concealing a Body in Lyric McHenry Death

A man has been arrested in connection to the death of 26-year-old E! reality star Lyric McHenry.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by E! News, Alexis Meija-Ramirez, 29, has been arrested and charged by the NYPD with concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence.

Meija-Ramirez’s arrest reportedly came after an official police investigation, “video surveillance from different locations, review of phone records and interviews with witnesses” connected him to the case.

McHenry, 26 at the time of her death, was found unresponsive on a Bronx sidewalk at around 5 a.m. on the morning of Tuesday, Aug. 14. She was found only wearing a pajama top and underwear and had a Ziplock bag of cocaine on her.

The outlet reports that Meija-Ramirez, who is currently out on bail, and “two other male individuals” placed McHenry’s body above the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx neighborhood, where she was later discovered, in the early morning hours of Aug. 14.

The 26-year-old’s family immediately deemed her death suspicious and claimed that they had “no knowledge of her using drugs.”

“The McHenry Family deeply appreciates the many communications of support from Lyric McHenry’s many friends upon learning of her untimely death at approximately 6:00 AM the morning of August 14th, 2018. Despite the speculation in earlier reports, at this point in time the cause of Lyric’s death has yet to be determined,” the family said in a statement just one day after McHenry died.

“In contrast, what is factual and known is that Lyric who just turned 26 last week on August 6, was a brilliant, creative and lovely young woman who shared a deep passion for writing, film and a long-standing commitment to social justice,” the statement continued.

It was also reported that McHenry was 20 weeks pregnant at the time of her death, though her family denied having knowledge of that. Her death has since been ruled an overdose of cocaine, alcohol and heroin, according to an affidavit.

The reality star, who rose to fame on the E! reality series EJNYC alongside EJ Jonhson, was laid to rest in early September, nearly three weeks after her death. Family-friend Magic Johnson remembered her at the time.

“Yesterday was a difficult day as we laid to rest Lyric McHenry, a daughter to Cookie and I and best friend to EJ,” he wrote. “We’ve known Lyric since she was a baby and shared many lifelong memories with her and her family.”