Mama June’s ‘From Not to Hot’ Co-Star Gina Rodriguez ‘Worried’ About Her Health, Relationship With Geno Doak

Mama June Shannon left viewers worried for her after Friday’s episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot, during which she was hospitalized. No one was more concerned than co-star Gina Rodriguez, who tweeted about the reality star’s condition after the episode aired.

Rodriguez tweeted it was “really difficult” for her and others involved in the show to see Shannon, 39, in that state. She added that it was made all the more difficult by having lived it, and not having been “able to get through to her.” Rodriguez said in her tweet that she, along with others linked to Mama June: From Not to Hot, were concerned about Shannon’s well-being, and boyfriend Geno Doak was a major hindrance.

Hours later, she shared a follow-up tweet in which she asked fans to pray for Shannon’s family. The tweet included a video in which Rodriguez talked about how badly the WeTV personality needed help, telling fans she needed to put herself and her health “first, before anything.”

Please keep the Shannon Family in your prayers during this difficult time 🙏🏼 #MamaJune pic.twitter.com/4sqfjV6E4h — Gina Rodriguez (@MzGinaRodriguez) May 22, 2019

During the show, which airs on WeTV, production was halted so Shannon could receive medical treatment after her hand went numb. She had been suffering back pain, which created a shooting pain down her arm. Despite the pain she was in, Shannon refused treatment and remained focused mostly on Doak, whom she’d been fighting with.

Speaking with a producer during the episode, Shannon revealed that her beau thought she was complaining about her condition to get people to feel bad for her. The producer, a woman named Moriah, repeatedly assured her that wasn’t the case.

“He’s like, I want to get sympathy. No, I don’t,” she said during Friday’s episode. “I don’t want to go.”

“June, nobody thinks this. None of it matters,” Moriah said. “Just make sure you’re OK. This is not normal for your hand to be like that. We’ll get you checked out. We’ll all move on.”

Moriah later revealed to Shannon’s daughters that she was the one to “make the call” to briefly end production and get the show’s star to a doctor. She added that it wasn’t easy to do, revealing that she had to get a staff member to take Shannon to a doctor.

“I had to have a staff member take her to the emergency room because she wasn’t going to go because Geno wasn’t gonna go, and at this point, we were all really concerned with her,” Moriah said.

Shannon was taken to an urgent care facility in the area, where she was treated. During the visit, she admitted that it hurt “like hell,” revealing that her back was full of knots, and she had pain down one of her arms. Moriah said during the episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot that Shannon’s condition appeared, in her opinion, to be stress-related.

“She had all these knots in her back right? Which screams stress to me,” she shared.

During the visit, Shannon also admitted that she felt as though she’d “lost” herself. She went on to say that she no longer had the desire to get out of bed on a daily basis.

“I just can’t handle life right now,” she said. “Because honestly I just don’t want to face the world because I’m hating who I am right now.”

The episode then pivoted to Shannon’s other struggles, covering her downward spiral and subsequent arrest on March 13. At the time, TMZ reported that she and Doak were arrested for possession of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia at an Alabama gas station.

Her arrest pushed Shannon’s family to enlist the help of a professional. That will be covered more in-depth during an upcoming episode of Mama June: From Not to Hot.