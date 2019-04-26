‘Mama June’ Shannon’s Family Reportedly Wants Boyfriend Geno Doak Gone Amid ‘Sexting’ Accusations

“Mama June” Shannon has found love again, but it seems her family isn’t too keen on her new beau. Sources told The Blast the reality star’s boyfriend was busted sexting multiple women during their relationship, and her family is well aware of his virtual infidelity and want to see him out of the picture.

Insiders alleged to the outlet that Shannon’s friends and family caught wind of him having sexually-charged conversations with other women while the pair were together. The Blast obtained several Instagram messages Doak allegedly sent to other women, including one in which he sent a picture of his penis to a woman. In another, he appeared to tell the woman he was talking to that Shannon was present while they were talking. According to the online publication, those closes to Shannon, 39, don’t believe he’s with her for the right reasons. Her family is said to be furious over the alleged cheating.

Photocredit@deshondifferent A post shared by Geno Doak (@doakgeno) on Feb 25, 2019 at 1:04am PST

Shannon confronted Doak about his sexting during an episode of Mama June From Not to Hot that aired on April 19, according to PEOPLE. Shannon accused him of sexting multiple women, and said she found out from a friend before confronting him. Prior to the televised confrontation, The Hollywood Gossip reported that Geno had a history of such behavior, typically contacting women through Instagram. People reported that Shannon said she wanted her relationship “to work,” but couldn’t avoid the issues.

Around the same time, The Blast spoke with a woman by the name of Tina Harry who told the outlet that after Shannon and Doak were released from jail, where they were for drug charges according to Heavy, Doak reached out to her on the social media platform. Harry alleged that Doak started talking to her via direct message, and later FaceTimed her. She told The Blast that Doak wanted her to visit him, and claimed he wasn’t in love with Shannon and didn’t want to be with her. She rejected his offer for a visit, according to the outlet, but said she continued talking to him because she was enchanted by the fact that he was on television.

Doak wouldn’t be the first man Shannon loved who’s cheated on her. As Heavy noted, she was previously married to Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, who admitted on Marriage Boot Camp Reality Stars that he had been unfaithful while they were together. He’s since gone on to remarry, but did make an appearance on Mama June: From Not to Hot. During the said appearance, he and Doak went to a bar. Doak checked out other women at the bar, according to the outlet, and Sugar Bear said to the cameras, “I really don’t know how I feel about him.”

Shannon’s beau has addressed some of the controversy online, but for the most part, appears unbothered by allegations against him. In March, he posted a photo of himself giving the middle finger online.

“Contrary to what some may lead you to believe I do not have any children that are frightened of me. I’ve been beyond nice and will continue to be as long as my image and me are left alone. Call my bluff if you must. Thank you have a day,” he captioned the image.

He hasn’t spoken out about the latest batch of allegations against him.