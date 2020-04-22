Mama June Spotted Hitting Gym Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Ever since Mama June Shannon lost 300 pounds, she's managed to put some of it back on. But now, she's working to shed the 45 lbs. that she gained back since her dramatic weight loss. At one point, Shannon weighed 460 lbs. but got all the way down to 160 lbs. following gastric and plastic surgery. In recent months, she's gone back up to 205 lbs. and seems like she's looking to get her numbers back down.

Shannon was spotted in a gym wearing a mask in an attempt to keep herself safe amid the coronavirus pandemic. The photos obtained by the Daily Mail show her working out in a hotel gym in Jensen Beach, Florida alongside her pal Adam Barta. Barta took a video of the two workout out saying, "We are working out and safely social distancing" as both were on the treadmill. Shannon added, "You still gotta work out even though you can't necessarily get up and go to the gym. You gotta make the best of it." Her workout buddy then emphasized again that they were practicing safe social distancing by remaining "six feet apart" adding that they were both wearing masks.

Despite her efforts to work out, Shannon is still eating all the goodies she loves. The reality star was spotted at a grocery store in the state at the beginning of the month with handful of Twinkies, Zebra Cakes and Honey Buns. She had a full cart right next to her that included other items like Pasta sauce, water and a crockpot. In a recent Instagram video she shared with fans advertising her "bootimous" t-shirts, she mentioned that she was being called out for gaining a few pounds, but that didn't seem to bother her as she confidently stated she's wearing it "proud".

The Mama June: From Hot to Not: Family Crisis star recently moved to Florida with her boyfriend Geno Doak. The two posted a selfie together with their friend Barta just one year after the two were arrested in Alabama at a gas station for alleged crack cocaine possession. Fans and her daughters, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon and Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson aren't happy with her that she's continued to stay in a relationship with Doak despite the drama he's brought into the family. Her daughters claim they have reached out to try and get in contact with Shannon but she doesn't respond.