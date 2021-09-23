‘Mama June: From Not to Hot’ Star Enters Rehab After Hospitalization

Mama June Shannon’s ex-boyfriend Geno Doak has reportedly entered a rehab facility in South Carolina following a brief hospitalization earlier this month. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Doak, who has a history of substance abuse and was arrested in March 2019 on drug possession charges, was referred to the recovery center by doctors at the Fort Pierce, Florida hospital.

Although details of his hospitalization remain unclear, the documents revealed Doak checked himself into the rehab facility on Monday, Sept. 20. Doak will be in a residential “long-term intensive program,” which is “designed to help individuals develop their capacity for a healthy transition to sober living.” The outlet notes that those in the program are required to eventually seek employment and are “encouraged to assume responsibility of themselves and their recovery.” While Doak will be required to make a minimum 120-day commitment, the director of the facility wrote in the documents, he will also have the option to remain in the program for up to one year.

TMZ reports the new legal documents were submitted to the judge in charge of Doak’s crack cocaine case. In March 2019, he and Shannon were arrested after authorities responded to a domestic dispute call at an Alabama gas station. According to reports Doak allegedly threatened to kill Shannon. When officers arrived at the scene, they allegedly discovered crack cocaine and paraphernalia in Shannon’s truck as well as on Doak’s person. Both were arrested on suspicion of felony possession of crack cocaine and misdemeanor possession of an apparent crack cocaine pipe as well as other charges.

While both Doak and Shannon initially pleaded not guilty to the charges, legal documents obtained by TMZ in August revealed that Doak eventually accepted a plea deal. Under the terms of the agreement, the drug paraphernalia charge was dismissed, and Doak was sentenced to 16 months under the supervision of the Macon Community Corrections. Although he was not required to be behind bars, he was required to relocate from Florida to Alabama within 30 to 45 days of his July sentencing date, though he failed to do that. The plea deal also ordered that Doak be placed on two years probation following his 16-month sentence and be required to complete a substance abuse evaluation and treatment program.

Months prior, Shannon, who recently revealed that Doak is no longer part of her life, avoided jail time when she took a pre-trial agreement. As part of the agreement, Shannon agreed to a trial diversion program, court supervision, and community service as well as her adherence to a list of provisions, including submitting to random drug screens and searches of her vehicle, residence, and property; staying out of any establishment that serves alcohol, and submitting to evaluations by Court Referral Officer, and completing counseling.