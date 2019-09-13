Mama June Shannon Indicted by Grand Jury on Felony Drug Charge

Following her drug arrest earlier this year, Mama June Shannon has been indicted by a grand jury on one charge of felony drug possession. According to TMZ, Shannon was also indicted by the grand jury on a misdemeanor charge for paraphernalia. She was not present in court for the indictments, but is said to be scheduled to return later this month. The charges stem from an incident in which Alabama police busted Shannon and her boyfriend Geno Doak for having a crack cocaine and a glass pipe.

Following their arrests, Shannon and Doak have continued to date, despite her family pleading with her to leave him and seek help for her substance abuse issues. Shannon is said to have given up all of her parenting responibilities for daughter Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, who is reportedly living with her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon.

On Sept. 1, Thompson posted a selfie on Instagram and in the caption wrote: “It’s ok not to be ok sometimes it’s hard to follow your heart doesn’t mean you losing everybody bruising.” Fans of the young star took to the comments and began to share their love and support for her during this difficult time in her family’s life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alana thompson ♡ (@honeybooboo) on Sep 1, 2019 at 7:59pm PDT

“Last night I binged watched Mama June From Not To Hot. It made me cry thinking what your family has been going thru (sic) with the whole world watching,” one fan wrote. “It must be very hard. I hope you are doing well.”

“Hope your new school is going better, Alana. I know it’s easy to joke around and brush it off on social media like it doesn’t bother you, and I commend you for understanding a bully is likely a bully because they have something major going on in their lives,” someone else offered. “You have lived through so much more than a young last your age should. Hugs, kiddo.”

“I have been watching you since the first episode of Here comes Honey Boo Boo… You’re growing so fast into a beautiful young lady… It’s sad and very unfortunate that June choose a man over her family,” another fan said. “I’m was a single parent and my kids always came first, now they’re grown with children of their own and they are all the most important people in my life, to me they will always come first.”

“I was so happy to see that Pumpkin stepped up because you’re much better with her, Josh and beautiful Princess Ella,” the fan added. “[By the way], happy belated birthday… Always keep your head up high and mind your sister Pumpkin because she loves you unconditionally and want the very best for… Love you baby girl, may god always bless you and your family.”