Mama June’s Daughter Pumpkin Welcomes First Child

Mama June Shannon’s daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon has added another girl to the family, welcoming daughter Ella Grace with Joshua Brandon Efird on Friday, Dec. 8, the reality personality shared on Twitter.

Today at 5:01am me and josh officially became parents to a precious 7lb 14oz baby girl. Everyone meet Ella Grace Efird ❤️👶🏻 pic.twitter.com/3m3KIeX5W2 — ❤️Pumpkin (@mychelle_lauryn) December 8, 2017

“Today at 5:01amme and josh officially became parents to a precious 7lb 14oz baby girl,” the 17-year-old tweeted along with a photo of her daughter. “Everyone meet Ella Grace Efird.”

Pumpkin previously revealed that she would be having a girl in a preview of the second season of Mama June: From Not to Hot.

“I kind of want a girl because, of course, another me, duh!” she said, adding, “I don’t think you guys are ready for another me. I really don’t.”

As for whether her daughter will compete in pageants like 12-year-old sister Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, Pumpkin wasn’t sure.

“Pageants are f—ing expensive,” she said. “But you know, she is gonna be pretty because look who made her. She might be in a pageant or two.”

She also shared the news on Twitter in October, writing, “So happy to announce that me and josh are having a precious little baby girl. I can’t wait to meet our little princess.”

So happy to announce that me and josh are having a precious little baby girl ❤️. I can’t wait to meet our little princess 👸🏼 👶🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/2AIVzN4vYk — ❤️Pumpkin (@mychelle_lauryn) October 6, 2017

Photo Credit: Twitter / @mychelle_lauryn