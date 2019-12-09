‘Mama June’ Shannon and Boyfriend Geno Doak Spotted Looking Disheveled After Checking out of Georgia Hotel

Mama June continues to find herself in the news recently after being arrested back in March for felony drug possession in Alabama along with her boyfriend, Geno Doak. The latest photo surfaces from TMZ where she was spotted with Doak checking out of Hyatt Place Atlanta Airport-South located in College Park, Georgia. According to someone who was talking with the couple, the two had been there for four days.

In the image, June and Doak continued to look disheveled. Sources to the news outlet say the two were driving south in the state to find their next place to stay. They’ve been living without a permanent home for reportedly several months now.

It’s been a continuous journey for the two as their life on the road last saw them spotted by TMZ in North Carolina on Black Friday. The pair were seen avoiding the shopping crowds and instead at Harrah’s Cherokee Hotel and Casino in Cherokee, North Carolina.

The couple has had quite an eventful year. In March, the two were stopped at a gas station in Alabama by police. The call was made over a domestic abuse but after evaluating the situation, officers discovered crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

Fans of the Mama June: From Not to Hot star have become increasingly concerned over her well-being as of late. The string of bizarre photos and arrest have her fans worried about the direction she is headed.

Shortly after a Thanksgiving image surfaced, that showed her in a convenience store in a black sweatsuit and a red T-shirt, fans took to social media to voice their worries.

“I pray for her to see she has a issue gets help for her self and her kids and get away from that man,” a fifth wrote.

Another wrote, “IT’S A CRYING SHAME THAT SHE HAS LET THAT GUY AND DRUGS DESTROY HER,” commented a third. “MAYBE ONE DAY SHE WILL WAKE UP CLEAN HERSELF UP AND GO HOME TO HER FAMILY…”

Mama June rose to stardom in 2012 when Here Comes Honey Boo Boo first debuted on TLC. The show followed June’s daughter, Alana Thompson. The series ran from August 8, 2012 to August 14, 2014. From there, she ended up starring in her own reality show, Mama June: From Not to Hot. The WEtv show debuted on Feb. 24, 2017 and highlighted her dramatic weight loss. It’s currently in its third season.