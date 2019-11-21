‘Mama June’ Shannon’s Boyfriend Geno Doak Emerges Amid Legal Drama With New Video

After nearly four months of silence, “Mama June” Shannon’s controversial boyfriend Geno Doak has made his return to Instagram. In a bizarre video shared to his account last week, Doak broke his Instagram silence in support of No Shave November and the fight against cancer. The post marked his first since July 28 and comes amid his and Shannon’s legal troubles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geno Doak (@doakgeno) on Nov 16, 2019 at 1:16am PST

“Hey y’all, it’s me. Sorry I ain’t been here in a while. Hope y’all still ‘member me,” Doak, smoking a cigarette as he films the video in a mirror, says. “I’m representin’ No Shave November! “I ain’t got a lot of facial hair and s—. I can’t grow a whole lot.”

“Let’s all fight cancer,” he continued. “Donate to whatever charity y’all feel comfortable with and let’s fight cancer. I love y’all.”

The video prompted plenty of responses from fans, many of whom commented on the fact that Doak, in his efforts to help fight cancer, was smoking a cigarette, while others asked about the whereabouts of Shannon.

“Call me stupid but doesn’t smoking cause cancer?” one asked.

“Where’s momma June?” another questioned. “Please don’t tell me she’s all jacked up on drugs- for her kids sake.”

“Hows mama june thats the real question…..and u talking about cancer while smoking f—ing moron [shake my f—ing head],” a third wrote.

“Why dont u represent stop doing drugs,” another suggested. “Look what your doing to poor honey booboo that had so much love n faith it u.”

Doak’s Saturday post marked only his second since he and his Mama June: From Not to Hot girlfriend were arrested in March at an Alabama gas station and charged with felony possession of crack cocaine and misdemeanor possession of an apparent crack cocaine pipe. Doak had also been charged with domestic violence. Both Doak and Shannon pleaded not guilty to the charges last month.

The arrest and the apparent drug abuse quickly created a rift in Shannon’s family, with many growing concerned over her relationship with Doak. Along with reported interventions in an attempt to get Shannon to seek help, her daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, has since moved out of her mother’s home and now lives with her older sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon. She reportedly refuses to return to her mother’s care until Shannon cuts ties with Doak.

Shannon’s sister, Joanne, is reportedly again spearheading “an effort to get June away” from Doak and into the hands of professional help.