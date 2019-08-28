Mama June Reportedly Sells Georgia Home Amid Reports She Moved Into RV With Geno Doak

In the wake of her March arrest for drug possession and her ongoing family drama, “Mama June” Shannon has reportedly sold her Hampton, Georgia home. The Mama June: From Not to Hot star, who got her start in reality TV when her daughter Alanna “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson appeared on Toddlers and Tiaras, had purchased the home in 2015.

According to sources close to the TLC reality TV star who spoke to The Blast, Shannon sold the 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,225-square-foot home as well as the majority of her belongings for an undisclosed price. The sources added that while the deed has not yet been uploaded into the real estate system, the deal is done, and Shannon has already moved out.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When Shannon had purchased the property, she had shelled out $149,000 for it, a fair price given the location, size, and amenities.

“You could be happy here! You will love this 4 bed 3 full bath traditional 2 story,” the listing read at the time. “Onside features New carpet, New paint and New appliances, a large living room, wall to wall carpet, dining room, a large kitchen, and a full bath on the main level. Upstairs includes a wonderfully large master suite, a luxurious bath, separate shower the second full bath, and three additional bedrooms. Walk to the swimming pool for a day of fun!”

The selling comes as recent reports suggested that Shannon had an itch to travel. Sources told TMZ earlier this week that Shannon had moved out of her Georgia home and into an RV with her boyfriend Geno Doak so that they could travel across the United States. The sources claimed that the star had been discussing doing such for some time and had spoken to her children, Thompson and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, about her decision.

In the weeks leading up to the big move, Shannon had given a few not so subtle clues that she was saying goodbye to Hampton, Georgia, clues that irked her neighbors so much that they contacted the Home Owners Association (HOA). Shannon had reportedly had a large dumpster sitting in her driveway for some time that was filled with various items. She had also begun listing her personal items on Facebook Market.

Shannon’s selling of her home marks just the latest in a string of concerning behavior. After becoming involved with Doak, she and her boyfriend were arrested in March of this year – Shannon being booked on charges felony possession of crack cocaine and misdemeanor possession of an apparent crack cocaine pipe, and Doak for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia as well as domestic violence.

Shannon has also all but become estranged from her family, with her youngest daughter now living with Lauren. Shannon reportedly refused to get help for substance abuse during an intervention, which was featured on her WEtv series, which is now said to be in jeopardy.