Mama June Reportedly Rejects Being a Mother to Honey Boo Boo, Chooses Boyfriend Geno Doak

Mama June Shannon is reportedly choosing to stay with boyfriend Geno Doak rather than parent her youngest daughter, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, with the reality star reportedly denying an attempt at goodwill from her family.

TMZ reports that Shannon has “abandoned all of her responsibilities as a mother” by rejecting an “olive branch” extended to her by her family, who allegedly told Shannon that she could get Thompson back if she broke up with Doak and agreed to seek professional help. She reportedly rejected the offer, effectively choosing her boyfriend over her child.

Thompson is currently living with her older sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, with sources saying the teen is “in a stable place now.” The 13-year-old has reportedly been living with her sister since Shannon and Doak were arrested in March for possession of crack cocaine.

In May, Shannon’s family staged an intervention at her sister’s home, with a group of family members sitting her down in an attempt to help that was reportedly ineffective. At one point, Thompson broke down in tears and said she wanted to move back home, with the intervention filmed for the season finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot. Shannon’s daughters had reportedly distanced themselves from her after she decided to spend more time with Doak.

In June, Doak crashed his car into the garage of the home he shares with Shannon, with a video showing him stumbling around the driveway before eventually struggling to sit down.

Thompson recently made headlines after she pretended to snort cocaine during a Facebook Live video. During the live, Thompson picked up a plastic knife, said she needed to take a break and pretended to line something up on the table before snorting it.

“Alana quit f—ing doing…dont’ even f—ing mimic that on f—ing live!!!” a woman believed to be Pumpkin can be heard yelling in the background.

Photo Credit: Getty / Robin L Marshall